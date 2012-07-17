Industry Dynamics Growth Threats and Opportunities in Global Construction Industry

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- CEO Opinions on Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Global Construction Industry: Survey Intelligence is a new report that analyzes C-level executives responses to understand how industry dynamics, growth, threats & opportunities in the global construction industry are set to change in 2012–2013. This report gives you access to the construction industry dynamics, construction industry growth outlook, threats and opportunities for the construction industry. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type and sizes.



Scope

The report features the opinions of global construction industry respondents related to the following:

- Revenue growth expectations

- Future developments in business structure

- Capital expenditure expectations

- Planned change in staff recruitment

- Merger and acquisition activity expectations

- Demand in emerging markets

- Growth expectations in developed markets

- Leading business concerns in 2012–2013

- Key supplier actions to maintain and secure business from buyers

- Key variations in operational costs

- Impact of costs on product pricing



Reasons to Buy

- Provide insights into the type of changes in mergers and acquisitions and business structure that are expected in the global construction industry

- Explore the growth opportunities from the developed and emerging markets that are expected to offer the most growth potential for the global construction industry during 2012–2013

- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of industry buyers



To view table of contents for this market reports please visit

