Recently published research from Timetric, "Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Global Cards and Payments Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- "Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Global Cards and Payments Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence" is a new report by Timetric and VRL that analyzes how industry dynamics and threats and opportunities are set to change in 2012-2013 in the cards and payments industry. This report gives you access to the industry dynamics and threats and opportunities for the cards and payments industry. The report also identifies future growth of companies and M&A . This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.
Scope
The report features the opinions of global cards and payments industry respondents related to the following:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Revenue growth expectations
- Future developments in business structure
- Planned change in staff recruitment
- Merger and acquisition activity expectations
- Demand in emerging markets
- Growth expectations in developed countries
- High demand products
- Vital channels of growth
- Key drivers of growth
- Leading business concerns
- Critical business success factors
- Essential features for customer attraction
Reasons to Get this Report
- Uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by companies in the industry
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Cards and Payments Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Cards and Payments Industry
- Global Banking Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Threats and Opportunities in the Global Cards and Payments Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Food and Beverage Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Power Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Airport Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Oil and Gas Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence