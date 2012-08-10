New Consumer Goods research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
- Provides revenue growth expectations for the period 2012-2013.
- Provides growth prospects and changes in the competitive landscape in terms of mergers and acquisitions and business structure.
- Analysis of the demand in emerging markets and growth expectations in developed countries.
- Analysis of the changing business dynamics in the packaging industry.
- Analysis of the challenges faced by buyers and suppliers.
Summary
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading packaging industry executives. It analyzes how business strategies and practices in the packaging industry are set to change in 2012-13. This report gives you access to the category-level supplier selection criteria, business challenges and investment opportunities for leading purchase decision makers. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and size.
Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 217 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 32% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by Canadean accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior purchase decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- This report covers data and analysis on industry developments.
- Key topics covered include threats and opportunities, economic outlook and business confidence.
- In the report, buyers identify what suppliers need to do to maintain their business and the key actions being taken by industry players to overcome the leading business threats.
- The report examines current practices and provides future expectations for the industry over the next 12-24 months.
- The report provides qualitative analysis of the key industry threats and opportunities.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report will help you to drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and growth regions.
- This report will help you to better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.
- This report will help you to secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of industry buyers.
