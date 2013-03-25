Industry Growth: Global Pharmacy Automation Systems Market, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



The report provides details of the several pharmacy automation devices currently available in the market along with the impact of these machines on modern pharmacies in terms of efficiency, reduction in error and speed. The report also highlights the unique connection of pharmacy automation devices with a number of other markets such as the E-prescription market and its role in the growth of pharmacy automation.



The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of major market segments based on end users, technology and of different regional markets such as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. This regional analysis concluded that most developing regions are not yet ready to accept pharmacy automation technology since affordable human skill and low currency value still provides a cheaper work force as compared to mechanization. Along with this, the cost of devices and setting them up is predicted to be another factor holding back the growth of the market. A Porter’s Five Forces analysis provides insight into industry competition and market dynamics. End-user analysis highlights in detail the opportunities for pharmacy automation in hospitals of different sizes and in retail pharmacies. It showcases the trends in hospital investment, growth of retail pharmacies and restraints of this technology in developing regions of the world. The report also highlights PESTLE factors affecting market growth. The report’s market attractiveness analysis presents a quick overview of the emerging areas which will offer sizeable opportunities to market players.



The report also includes strategies and market entry barriers to be considered by individuals and groups who expect to venture into this arena in the coming years. Additionally, the report also includes recommendations for new entrants as well as seasoned players in the market based on current trends, and expected future market trends. To aid in tactical decision making, the report provides competitive profiling of key players, business strategies adopted by them and recent developments in the industry. This study will help suppliers, designers, manufacturers and distributors in the pharmacy automation technologies field to plan and implement their strategies in potential markets and new technologies.



The report segments the pharmacy automation systems market by technologies into automated medication dispensing, automated packaging and labeling, storage and retrieval systems, automated compounding systems and table-top tablet counters. According to major end users, this market is segmented into automation in hospital pharmacies and automation in retail pharmacies. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of current trends, drivers and outlook by geography in the final section.



