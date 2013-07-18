Industry Leader Magline Exhibits at National Beer Wholesalers Association Conference in September

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging. Because of this important industry leadership role, Magline, Inc. will be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prior to the NBWA show, Magline will be exhibiting at booth #7457 at the upcoming PACK EXPO Conference in Las Vegas, September 23-25 and the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



The Annual Convention provides interesting and exciting speakers, innovative discussion topics, timely education seminars, and the opportunity to meet with distributors and suppliers. Additionally, the Biennial Trade Show gives companies an opportunity to view the latest in equipment, products, and services offered to beer distributors. The Legislative Conference, held annually in Washington, D.C., provides a forum for distributors to meet and discuss important issues with members of Congress.



Craig A. Purser, NBWA President & CEO commented, “America's beer distributors have operations in every state and congressional district in the country and employ 130,000 hardworking Americans. They work hard every day to ensure that the greatest choice, variety and selection of beer are delivered safely and efficiently to store shelves and bar taps.”



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. From supply chain through material handling systems and services Magline has become a leader in effective ergonomic products and best-practices.



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



