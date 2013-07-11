Industry Leader Magline Exhibits at PACK EXPO 2013 in September

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging. Because of this important industry leadership role, Magline, Inc. will be exhibiting at PACK EXPO 2013 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 23-25, 2013 located at booth #7457.

The PACK EXPO 2013 show floor showcases state-of-the-art materials, machinery and methods for packaging and processing from 1,600 exhibiting companies. The trade show integrates systems for increasing line productivity, versatility and efficiency. PACK EXPO is where leading companies introduce revolutionary products promising new heights in safety, security, automation and cost-savings as well as breakthrough technologies that allow for next-generation product development. There will be onsite demonstrations that allow attendees assess the compatibility, adaptability, and ease of operation.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. From supply chain through material handling systems and services Magline has become a leader in effective ergonomic products and best-practices.



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



