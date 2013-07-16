Industry Leader Magline to Exhibit at IFDA Annual Conference in Orlando

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with foodservice distribution. Because of this important industry leadership role, Magline, Inc. will be exhibiting at International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923. Prior to the IFDA show, Magline will be exhibiting at booth #7457 at the upcoming PACK EXPO Conference in Las Vegas, September 23-25.



Designed for decision makers from across the foodservice and convenience distribution industries, The Distribution Solutions Conference provides in-depth education as well as 9.5 hours of dedicated exposition time. Foodservice and convenience distribution industries are invited to meet with executives who purchase hardware, technology, and services supporting distribution center and transportation operations. This is a key opportunity to develop new business relationships and to grow your business. It is also an important opportunity to strengthen relationships with some of your most important customers.



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. The company was recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



