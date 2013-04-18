Industry Leader Says April Is a Prime Time to Sell a Home

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- There’s a few strategic things to consider when listing a home according to nationwide sources who analyzed over half-a-million listings and sales records. “We’ve found that the time of year, the listing price, and even the time of the week is important when listing a home.” said Telmo Bermeo, Associate Broker at America’s Network Realty Group, Inc,. Studies show that Spring, and more historically, April is the best time to list a home for sale.



Considering the current market’s shrinking inventory and interest rates if a home is priced properly industry analysts say there’s no reason a home listed at this time of year won’t sell. “It’s important to list a home at a competitive price right when it goes on the market. That’s when it receives four times the attention.” added Bermeo.



America’s Network Realty Group, Inc. provides brokerage services like home and land listings, home selling, commercial real estate and expertise as first-time home buyers shop for and purchase a home.



