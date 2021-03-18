Industry Leading Supply Chain Careers Throughout Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The traditional supply chain process has been flipped on its head due to the ever changing and evolving digital age. The rise of digitalisation, artificial intelligence and countless other disruptive technologies have meant that the supply chain industry has changed at an exponential rate. With the modern-day customer demanding short delivery cycles, more variety and customisation as well as lower cost. As a result, production runs are required to be shorter, the number of stock-keeping units skyrockets and the accuracy of forecasts can plummet. Bearing all this in mind, it's paramount that supply chain employers understand and represent the new era through their recruitment choices.



Since their inception in 2008, DSJ Global has worked to provide businesses in Switzerland with peace of mind when it comes to one of their most difficult challenges; talent acquisition. The firm recognises that every recruitment journey comes with its own nuances, which is why they have created a global network of top executives and directors to provide unrivalled industry expertise, as well as the ability to identify and react quickly to key trends within the sector. DSJ Global employs over 750 consultants throughout the world who are regularly trained to use the most up-to-date recruiting technologies, ensuring the best outcomes for their clients and candidates. As part of the Phaidon International Group, the company is also the preferred recruitment agency for over 70 industry-leading companies. DSJ Global works with a diverse range of firms, from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, in order to provide their prospects with a myriad of options when it comes to securing their perfect career path.



Logistics and technical operation professionals are in high demand throughout Switzerland as well as Europe, Asia and North America. DSJ Global is dedicated to pursuing a recruiting approach that allows them to find the best match for their extensive candidate database and outstanding clientele. Individuals interested in progressing their careers in supply chain, logistics, technical operations or procurement must be adaptable and well-equipped when it comes to the dynamic developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning. As several of the world's leading associations within this sector are headquartered in Switzerland, it's a great location to develop a career within the industry. Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: OPEX Specialist, Procurement Expert – Indirect Services and Goods, Buyer – Facility Management, Senior Buyer – Software, Corporate Lead Buyer – Marketing, Supply Chain Manager, Head of SCM, Supply Chain Associate and Packaging Regional Sourcing Leader. These roles represent just some of the diverse and exciting opportunities on offer through DSJ Global.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global CH

DSJ Global CH specialises in expert recruitment for procurement and supply chain professionals. Solving the key challenge of talent for this crucial industry has enabled the firm to support both individuals and organisations onto the next stage of development and growth.