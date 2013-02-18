Industry Leading Warranty Set by Weathersafe on All Purchases

Bunbury, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Weathersafe, the number one shade structures company in Australia, announced recently the implementation of an industry-surpassing guarantee for customers of their shade sails, blinds, awnings, and outdoor structures. According to Mark Lewis, manager of Weathersafe, this guarantee gives customers the peace of mind they need when making such a major purchase for their homes, businesses or the Council.



"We 100% guarantee that we'll always deliver the best quality product at the right price. In the unlikely event anything ever goes wrong, we guarantee there will be immediate back up service available. We promise to solve all your outdoor weather protection problems and with our 100% guarantee, you'Â?ll know that you will get the best quality product at the right price...guaranteed."



Lewis feels customer service was lost somewhere along the way with many companies and his aim for Weathersafe is to turn that misconception around. "Offering positive customer service is the WeatherSafe way and customers shouldn't settle for anything less. We aim to handle all your shade needs and remember, if you can't find a product that you want, let us know and then we can find it or make it for you."



The need for blinds, awning and shades has grown in recent years, says Lewis, with more people wanting to entertain and enjoy their backyards and patios during the rainy season. Additionally, they want to convert patios into areas containing more usable space. "More people want to bring the outdoors inside and turn their outdoor patio and alfresco areas into new rooms that they can spend all year round lazing and entertaining. To that end, we offer a set of classic 'WeatherBlock' Alfresco Blinds and Patio Blinds, including the awesome new 'Slide Track' system that has to be seen to be believed. Just think about the resorts you see on the Gold Coast and know that you can bring that look to your personal space. Naturally, all our services are covered by the new warranty."



Lewis concludes, "We urge everyone to save money and be kind to your environment with 'SolarSafe' awnings that protect your house and your belongings from the sun's harmful UV rays while taking the pressure off the air conditioner and reducing green house gases."



About Weathersafe

In business for over 50 years, Weathersafe places great importance on getting the job done professionally and on time. Formerly "Del-Ray Canvas Australia" WeatherSafe WA brings outdoor weather protection right into the 21st Century with a stunning range of Alfresco Blinds, Blinds , Awnings, Shade Sails, Shade Structures and General Weather Protection Covers suitable for every application a customer can imagine.