Industry Level Music Group Helps Artists Succeed

Industry Level Music Group is a private company located in New York City and Los Angeles. Industry Level is a private company that is designed to bring unsigned artists to major recording labels in order to accomplish a common goal of signing a lucrative record deal.



The benefit - The artist gets to pursue his/her dreams by turning their music into a full fledged career, and Industry Level reaps the benefits of claiming a 20% finders fee and an opportunity to manage and guide the artist through their career. It's a win/win for both parties.



Industry Level Music Group is designed to find diamond in the rough type artists and bring them to the majors, however if an artist would like "professional" help, he/she can obtain a private referral to work with one of Industry Level's trained A&R's to bring the quality they deserve to their music. Industry Level does NOT take unsolicited material for legal purposes.