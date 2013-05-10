Industry Level Music Group Looks Forward to Music Streaming Awards

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Industry Level Music Group is happy to compete for these awards and applauds the RIAA for acknowledging digital streaming success. See Below:



This Thursday the the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) confirmed that they will be converging streams into the Gold & Platinum (G&P) Program. This means that on-demand audio and/or video song streams will be considered toward the 500,000 (Gold), 1,000,000 (Platinum), and 2,000,000 plus (multi-Platinum) thresholds that are necessary for the G&P's Digital Single Award certification.



With that being said, RIAA will be awarding 11 Gold, 18 Platinum, and 27 multi-Platinum with the new Digital Single Award. The streams that are accounted for are from services like Rhapshody, Spotify, MTV.com, VEVO, Yahoo! Music, YouTube, and more.



