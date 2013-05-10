Industry Level Music Group Partners with Credible Producers

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Industry Level Music Group is partnering with credible producers to help up and coming artists achieve professional sounds. Industry Level Music Group reviews up and comings artists for a chance to be pitched in front of Major Record Companies i.e. Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, and Sony Music Group.



Industry Level will be partnering with credible music producers like Swizz Beatz, Fatboi, Hitboy, DJ Mustard, and Dr. Dre in order to help up and coming artists achieve Industry standard music.



"Our main problems are artists who lease beats from online websites. Artists main problems are affording professional production and not having connections to obtain it. When an artist doesn't own their master recording or their production isn't strong enough....it can blow a pitch", says head A&R Sean Davidson. "We are partnering with credible producers to try and help up and coming artists fix their production issues". Industry Level hopes this partnership will fix a lot of problems and allow them to sign more acts in 2013.