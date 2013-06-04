Industry Level Music Group Supports Education

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Industry Level Music Group has done plenty over the years for the entertainment industry. Although their main focus is still helping artists achieve record deals and young actors score their first films, ILMG has decided to give back to the educational side of life.



Starting July 1, Industry Level will be donating time and research to several educational institutions across the Los Angeles area. Industry Level will be using celebrity relationships and business contacts to partner with these certain educational committees in order to help children focus on their dreams. For more information on how to attend these seminars and dates/locations please e-mail "industrylevelcharity@gmail.com".