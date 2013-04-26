Industry Level Music Group to Open Up Charity Fund for the Boston Bombing Victims

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Industry Level Music Group will be materializing a private charity fund to help support those who have suffered during the Boston Bombing attacks on April 15th, 2013. The charity fund will be donated to "One Fund Boston" which has raised $20 million so far for the bombing victims.



Industry Level Music Group fully supports the re-stabilization of to the city of Boston by its citizens and the American public. For more information on how to donate to this cause please e-mail Sarah Vargo at industrylevelcharity@gmail.com"



Industry Level Music Group is a private talent development firm that seeks talented artists and actors to represent at major music labels and film companies. Industry Level is made up of ex-music/film executives and A&R’s who posses the knowledge and relationships to negotiate multi-million dollar recording and or film deals.