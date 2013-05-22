Industry Level Music Group to Open Up Charity Fund for the Oklahoma Tornado Victims

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Industry Level Music Group will be materializing a private charity fund to help support those who have suffered during the Oklahoma Tornado on May 20th, 2013. The charity fund will be donated to “Manitoba Charities” which is actively giving money to those in need in Oklahoma.



Industry Level Music Group fully supports the re-building and stabilization of Oklahoma City and its surrounding areas by its citizens and the general public. For more information on how to donate to this cause please e-mail Sarah Vargo at industrylevelcharity@gmail.com”



About Industry Level Music Group

Industry Level Music Group is a private talent development firm that seeks talented artists and actors to represent at major music labels and film companies. Industry Level is made up of ex-music/film executives and A&R’s who posses the knowledge and relationships to negotiate multi-million dollar recording and or film deals.