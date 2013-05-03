Industry Level Music Group to Start Celebrity Booking Agency

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Industry Level Music Group is proud to announce the opening of their "Celebrity Booking Agency". Industry Level will be utilizing its connections with the Creative Artists Agency, William Morris Agency, AEG, and Live Nation to bring together artists and promoters. Some of the main acts that Industry Level will be promoting will be "Jay-Z, Kanye West, Rick Ross, French Montana, Nicki Minaj, Will I Am, and much more." "We are very proud to launch this new division of our company and will strive to put together quality talent and partnerships for serious promoters", said Industry Level spokesman Sean Davidson.



Industry Level Music Group is a privately held company located in New York City, NY and Los Angeles, CA. If you are a serious promoter interested in booking talent for you next upcoming event, feel free to submit show details to - industrylevelbooking@gmail.com. Please allow 24 hours for a representative to contact you.