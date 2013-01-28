Industry Reality Check by Fashion Mogul Karen Slade of Elite Image International

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Who are the ones making 6+ figures in the entertainment business? The answer is simple, a person with a strong brand, a name and star appeal.



You are able to search any celebrity online and pull up pages of information on them.



Now with that being said you have to ask yourself certain tough questions:



What do I see when I Google my name?

What have I done to make myself stand out and build my name?

Will a client find me desirable to work with?

Is this really a dream or a part time hobby?

Now that you asked yourself those questions do you have a defined plan?

Emailing pictures to agencies or clients directly for work?



The most pressing and professional answer to the below questions:



1. Will attending modeling schools help me get started?



Attending a modeling or acting school could be helpful if you want to gain confidence and poise. However most classes are not taught by professional from the entertainment industry and a lot of what is taught is old information that will not help you get signed. If you want to get signed and paid work you will need to find a real model or acting coach and attend one of their workshops or classes. Because this business is constantly changing it would be best to choose someone who is actively in the fashion and entertainment industry not a “has been” that have worked in the business in years.



2. What about shooting with different photographers?



Yes if the photographer is professional in a major fashion capital and you are shooting for an agency test shoot. However, many real professional photographers will not do a test shoot with an amateur model unless an agency refer you to them or if they feel you have a good look. If so the photographer will do a test shoot with you and submit you to an agency that they work closely with. Nevertheless a TFP on the other hand is mostly shot with amateur photographers that cannot usually capture what the agencies need to see. If you are a commercial or print model you can shoot with a professional commercial photographer to get photos that will make you look marketable to advertisement agencies that hire print models.



Unless the agency or client request that you email your pictures to them that would not be a smart move. Your information may get spammed or trashed. If you are interested in working with an agent or client go to the company website and see if they have a submission guideline or their casting procedure.



Don’t you feel it is time to stop guessing and get real answers and a real plan?



Do you have directions to get to your goal?



