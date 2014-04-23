Industry Report "Global Electric Vehicles Market Outlook 2020" Released

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- RNCOS “Global Electric Vehicles Market Outlook 2020” report offers a comprehensive study of the propelling market of Electric Vehicles’ globally with the major drift showing sky-scraping growth for the industry.



The market report includes the trends and drivers prevailing in the market, global market outlook along with the geographical analysis and developments in the major EV markets, potential growth areas & challenges, technological advancements and the detailed scrutiny of the key players in the market.



Report Incorporates



- Provides pertinent understanding about the manacles of the industry along with the present market trend & drivers and the budding areas on the back of EV market.

- Present EV market scenario in the developed and emerging countries along with the forecast of 2020 for the total market size, share by type & by player.

- Information about significant technological developments occurring in the EV market around the globe under specific areas like battery, motor, infrastructure etc.

- In depth study of the prominent players in the industry with their strength weakness analysis and recorded sales per model.



Report Insights



The report has strongly scrutinized various developments in the global electric vehicle’s market and recognized the current trends in the EV market in turn screening the towering growth for the EV industry. Further, the analysts have also made intensive study and explored the growth opportunities in the Electric Vehicle Market in future.



The report also stress on the major initiatives by the automobile manufacturers in this category to back to increased adoption of the electric vehicles and promote as the future of automobile industry. The analysis has been based on the present uptake of these greener vehicles along with the expected future market of electric vehicles around the globe.



Reasons to Purchase



- The report serves the decent purpose of making strategic moves and taking up to date decisions in the electric vehicles’ industry.

- Precisely, the report acts as a guide for new market entrants by offering a clear view of the profitable sectors to venture into in the future.

- Helpful in forming an independent opinion tracking competitors' strength and weakness added with their initiatives towards growing as a strong EV player.



Major companies mentioned in this report: Toyota Motor, Hyundai Motors, Honda Motors, Tesla Motors, Nissan, Ford and General Motors.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM653.htm



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Transportation.htm



ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.