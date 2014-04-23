Industry Research for UK Holidays - April 2014 Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Group Holidays - UK - April 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Escorted tour operators need to dispel negative perceptions of a lack of freedom and privacy associated with their products, especially among over-55s. But, given the right balance, many older independent travellers can be persuaded to trade an element of freedom in return for greater depth, expertise and richer experiences plus convenience; a combination they would find it hard to organise on their own.



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Table of Content

Introduction



Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Group trips account for one in seven holidays

Figure 1: Group holidays (domestic and overseas), estimated total volume by segment, 2013

Mixed fortunes

Market factors

Demographic factors favourable

Figure 2: UK age group projections, 2014-34

Companies, brands and innovation

Escorted tour operators

Group adventure

Special interest

Youth

Premium and themed tours

Family adventure takes off

Two skill holidays

The consumer



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Four in ten adults are potentials

Figure 3: Past experience of holidays/escorted tours, January 2014

Special interest has biggest appeal to new customers

Figure 4: Been on group holidays in the past five years, by holiday type, January 2014

Too regimented

Figure 5: Reasons why people don't want to take a group holiday, January 2014

Expertise is biggest attraction

Figure 6: Attitude towards and experience of group holidays by those who have been, January 2014

Size matters

Figure 7: Things that would encourage people to take group holidays in future, January 2014

What we think



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Issues and Insights

In what ways do escorted tour operators need to adapt to take advantage of the demographic opportunity presented by the Baby Boomer generation?

The facts

The implications

Why is the ABC1 pre-family market of such importance to group operators and how can they be attracted?

The facts

The implications

What opportunities could emerge in the group holiday market from the changes to Air Passenger Duty, scheduled to come into effect from April 2015?

The facts

The implications



Trend Application

Trend: Return to the Experts

Trend: Buydeology

Trend: Entrepreneurial Spirit



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