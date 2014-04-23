Industry Research for UK Holidays - April 2014 Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Group Holidays - UK - April 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Group Holidays - UK - April 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
Escorted tour operators need to dispel negative perceptions of a lack of freedom and privacy associated with their products, especially among over-55s. But, given the right balance, many older independent travellers can be persuaded to trade an element of freedom in return for greater depth, expertise and richer experiences plus convenience; a combination they would find it hard to organise on their own.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Group trips account for one in seven holidays
Figure 1: Group holidays (domestic and overseas), estimated total volume by segment, 2013
Mixed fortunes
Market factors
Demographic factors favourable
Figure 2: UK age group projections, 2014-34
Companies, brands and innovation
Escorted tour operators
Group adventure
Special interest
Youth
Premium and themed tours
Family adventure takes off
Two skill holidays
The consumer
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Four in ten adults are potentials
Figure 3: Past experience of holidays/escorted tours, January 2014
Special interest has biggest appeal to new customers
Figure 4: Been on group holidays in the past five years, by holiday type, January 2014
Too regimented
Figure 5: Reasons why people don't want to take a group holiday, January 2014
Expertise is biggest attraction
Figure 6: Attitude towards and experience of group holidays by those who have been, January 2014
Size matters
Figure 7: Things that would encourage people to take group holidays in future, January 2014
What we think
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Issues and Insights
In what ways do escorted tour operators need to adapt to take advantage of the demographic opportunity presented by the Baby Boomer generation?
The facts
The implications
Why is the ABC1 pre-family market of such importance to group operators and how can they be attracted?
The facts
The implications
What opportunities could emerge in the group holiday market from the changes to Air Passenger Duty, scheduled to come into effect from April 2015?
The facts
The implications
Trend Application
Trend: Return to the Experts
Trend: Buydeology
Trend: Entrepreneurial Spirit
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