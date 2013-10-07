Industry Survey: Solid Tumors Market in Asia Pacific to 2019 - New Drug Approvals and Anticipated Product Launches

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Solid Tumors in Asia-Pacific Market to 2019 - New and Anticipated Approvals of Targeted Therapies to Trigger a Shift in Treatment Paradigm, which provides in-depth analysis of four key therapeutic indications within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) solid tumors market – bladder cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer – covering the four countries of Australia, China, India and Japan.



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The report provides an estimation of market size for 2012, along with market forecast until 2019. It also covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, treatment patterns, in-depth analysis of the pipeline, and deal analysis for these four solid tumor types.



The value of the solid tumors market in the APAC region amounted to an estimated $1 billion in 2012 and is expected to register a modest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3% to reach $2.3 billion in 2019. The key drivers for growth in this market include: new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic and prostate cancers; expected launches from the promising ovarian and prostate cancer pipelines; and increased market penetration due to the anticipated implementation of social insurance in China. Conversely, the growth of the market in this region could face some restricting influences, including: the recent implementation of a price ceiling on essential drugs in India; anticipated pricing restrictions in China; low access and penetration; and price erosion due to generic competition.



Scope



The report analyzes treatment usage patterns, market characterization, pipeline analysis and key licensing and co-development deals in the bladder cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer in the four APAC markets of Australia, China, India and Japan.



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Reasons to Buy



The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to:



Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential

Develop market entry and expansion strategies by identifying the potential regions and therapeutic segments poised for strong growth

Devise a more effectively tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers in the solid tumors market

Develop key strategic initiatives based upon an understanding of key focus areas and leading companies

Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships



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