Industry Trends in Air Conditioning Systems Market - Global Scenario, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Changing weather conditions, development in air conditioning technology, rising disposable income of the consumers in the developing regions like Asia Pacific, demand for energy efficient models and replacement need in the developed regions such as North America and Europe are driving the air conditioning systems market worldwide. This report provides complete insights of the air conditioning systems and the factors responsible for driving this market. This includes market trends, price trends, growth patterns, and market estimates by revenue and volume. The competitive scenario among the existing players and their growth strategies have also been discussed in this report.



For the purpose of the research, the global air conditioning systems market (http://www.researchmoz.us/air-conditioning-systems-market-global-industry-analysis-market-size-market-share-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html) has been segmented based on equipment type, application and geography. The different types of air conditioning systems covered under equipment type are portable, windows, splits, single packaged, chillers and airside. A cross sectional analysis of the different air conditioning equipment market based on the geographic segments is also provided in the report. Splits air conditioning systems is the largest market at present and will maintain its leading position in the next five years. The application segment has been categorized into: residential, commercial and industrial. The commercial sector is further segregated into construction, tourism and hotel industry, tents and others. In the application segment residential sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2012 to 2018. Apart from revenue, volume, market trend, and price trend of the air conditioning systems by equipment types and geography, have also been analyzed in this report.



A cross-sectional analysis of above mentioned segmentations is also included for the four geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. Asia Pacific is the largest market and held nearly 34.4% of the global air conditioning systems market in 2012. Asia Pacific will maintain its leading position in future due to the increasing demand of air conditioning systems in this region.



Furthermore, in-depth assessment of key factors which are driving and restraining the air conditioning systems market are included for the better understanding of market dynamics. Apart from the drivers and restraints, the detailed opportunity assessment included in this report will help stakeholders to design more informed future growth strategies. Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis and market share analysis covered in this report will help the stakeholders to understand the intensity of competition in the air conditioning systems market at different levels.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=138696&type=S



We have used secondary research for deriving our market numbers for each segment and further validated our analysis with C-level executives of the major companies operating in the air conditioning systems market by means of primary research, to finally come up with our results.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us