IndustryAnalysisGrowth: Global Fundus Cameras Market 2012 to 2018

Rise in ageing population globally has boosted the need of fundus cameras. This is mainly due to rise in chronic disorders such as diabetes, hypertension leading to retinal disorders. According to WHO (World Health Organization) it is estimated that the global population will reach around 7.9 billion by 2020 out of which 76 million people are anticipated to have vision loss. Of the estimated 76 million people, 15% are expected to suffer from diabetic retinopathy, while 10% were attributed to acute macular degeneration (AMD) and other disorders. 5-6% has been predicted for vision loss in children and premature births. Retinopathies of prematurity (ROP) are also a major concern for pediatrics, since premature births led to retinal hemorrhages in new born. To satisfy the demand for early diagnosis and detection of these retinal disorders, healthy growth of fundus cameras is foreseen in the coming years of forecast.



Hybrid cameras accounted for the largest share of the market in terms of revenue in 2011, while the non-mydriatic fundus cameras are anticipated to have a staggering growth from 2012 to 2018. Hand-Held fundus cameras are expected to have a healthy growth especially in emerging countries owing to it easy-of-use, portable and low prices, which are expected to drive this market in the coming years of forecast. Additionally, with rise in diabetic retinopathy and hypertension, the study of retinal vasculature has picked up momentum to identify the retinal vasculature and prevent visual loss. This has boosted the growth of fundus fluorescein angiography market (FFA)



This report analyzes fundus cameras market by types which includes mydriatic, non-mydriatic, hybrid, hand held and ROP cameras. The report has been covered for major geographies which studies North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain and ROE), Asia (Japan, India, China and ROA), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and ROLA) and ROW for all the type of fundus cameras aforementioned.



Competitive landscape is provided with market players profiled with attributes like company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Market shares in 2011 for the key players are provided for 2011.



Key players in the market are Topcon, Carl Zeiss, Kowa Optimed, Nidek and Canon.



