IndustryGrowth: Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market 2012 to 2018

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 List of Acronyms

1.4 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market By Types

Chapter 5 Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market By Geography



This report analyzes the devices and accessories involved in an interventional cardiology procedure by segmenting the market into product types, considering 2011 as the base year for market size and market volume calculations, and forecasted from 2012 to 2018. Each product is further segmented into respective sub-types. The interventional cardiology market is segmented based on types into intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), PTCA guidewires, PTCA guiding catheters, balloon inflation devices, PTCA balloons, stents and angiography catheters market. Each of these markets is analyzed by studying the current and future market scenario and their market is estimated for the period 2010 – 2018 in terms of revenue in USD million.



The interventional cardiology market is also segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world regions. The market for all these geographical regions is provided in the report in terms of volume and revenue.



Competitive landscape for each of the product type is provided and the market players are profiled with attributes like company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Market shares in 2011 for the key players are provided and recommendations to accentuate market shares and ensure sustainability are provided in this report. Key market players profiled in this report are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson and Johnson, Boston Scientific Group, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Inc and Terumo Medical.



The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies as well as winning imperatives for them by segmenting the interventional cardiology devices market as below:



Interventional Cardiology Devices Market by Types



Stents

Bare Metal Stents

Drug Eluting Stents

Bio-absorbable Stents



Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloons



Normal Balloons

Drug Eluting Balloons

Cutting Balloons

Scoring Balloons



Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Guidewires



Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Guiding Catheters

Angiography Catheters

Balloon Inflation Devices

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)



Interventional Cardiology Devices Market by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)



Cardiovascular Devices Market to 2016 - The Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) and Interventional Cardiology Devices Segments to be the Key Revenue Generators provides key data, information and analysis on the global cardiovascular devices market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on 10 cardiovascular devices market categories Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), External Defibrillator, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiovascular Surgery, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Prosthetic Heart Valve, Electrophysiology, and Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these categories, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape, key pipeline products and technology offerings.



United States Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2017 Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Prosthetic Heart Valves, Electrophysiology and Others provides key market data on the United States Cardiovascular Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within 10 market categories Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiovascular Surgery, Electrophysiology, External Defibrillators, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices and Prosthetic Heart Valves. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.



