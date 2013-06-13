IndustryOverview: Global Deep Packet Inspection Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market to grow at a CAGR of 35 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing bandwidth usage. The market has also been witnessing the combined use of both standalone and integrated DPI. However, the lack of awareness of benefits of DPI could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-deep-packet-inspection-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Deep Packet Inspection Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Allot Communications Ltd., Bivio Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., Endace Ltd., Procera Networks Inc., Qosmos, and Sandvine Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Arbor Networks, cPacket Networks, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ipoque GmbH, and Tektronix Inc.



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=169132&type=S



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Report



Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share And Forecast, 2012 - 2018

(http://www.researchmoz.us/deep-packet-inspection-dpi-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html)



An increase in the degree of competition between the service providers translates to the need for them to be able to develop and deploy different and enhanced offerings in order to stay ahead. Service providers need to be able to deal with the explosive demand for bandwidth, traffic management as well as application and network security. Being able to provide a high level of quality of experience (QoE) while ensuring new revenue models, is what will set the service providers apart. In order to be able to achieve the aforementioned tasks, service providers turn to deep packet inspection (DPI). DPI is a surveillance technology that enables Internet service providers (ISPs) to monitor, record and take informed decisions based on the content of data packets in real time. This report categorizes the global DPI market on the basis of the product types, end user segments and geographies. The products include standalone and integrated DPI products. The end user segments included in this report include Government, ISPs, Enterprises, Education and Others. The global DPI market has also been analyzed on the basis of key geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The major players in the global DPI market include Sandvine Incorporated, Procera Networks, Inc., Allot Communications, Bivio Networks, Inc., Cisco, Qosmos, to name a few.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Visit@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/