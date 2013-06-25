Inergy, L.P. (NYSE:NRGY) Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Inergy, L.P. (NYSE:NRGY) shares over potential securities laws violations by Inergy, L.P. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Inergy, L.P. (NYSE:NRGY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Inergy, L.P. (NYSE:NRGY) concerning whether a series of statements by Inergy, L.P. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Inergy, L.P. reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $2.15 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to $2 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012.



Shares of Inergy, L.P. (NYSE:NRGY) traded in 2011 as high as $41.65 per share and declined in 2012 to $15.85 per share.



On Jun. 19, 2013, Inergy, L.P. (NYSE: NRGY) announced that it has completed the previously announced distribution on a pro rata basis to Inergy unitholders of record on the record date of the approximately 56.4 million common units of Inergy Midstream, L.P. (NYSE: NRGM) (NRGM) previously held by Inergy.



Shares of Inergy, L.P. (NYSE:NRGY) dropped from $24.00 on June 18, 2013 to $14.73 per share on June 19, 2013.



On June 21, 2013, NYSE:NRGY closed at $16.21 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Inergy, L.P. (NYSE:NRGY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com