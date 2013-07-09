Inertial Sensors Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- The global inertial sensors market is witnessing growth due to the availability of small size, robust and cost effective sensors. However, accuracy issues in applications like navigation systems are posing a serious challenge to the growth of this industry. The inertial sensors market for consumer electronics is growing rapidly due to integration of gyroscopes, accelerometers and magnetometers in devices like mobile phones, tablets, laptops, game stations, etc. As the motion sensing market is becoming increasingly attractive, competition in this industry is becoming intense. Many companies are targeting this business along with the large players and small companies.



It is a booming as well as a fragmented market and hence many companies have an important part to play in the business. Most companies are proposing discrete devices like 3-axis accelerometers and 3-axis gyroscopes or sensor combinations like acceleration sensor plus gyroscope or gyroscope plus electronic compass in a single package or on a single die. The microelectromechanical system (MEMS) accelerometer market will be strategic as many applications are expected to depend on 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope in a single package. While the adoption of this technology in mobile handsets is starting to surge, the gaming market is also quickly growing along with markets like tablet and remote controls.



The key players dominating this market are Bosch Group GmbH, ST Microelectronics, Kionix, and Freescale Semiconductors This research report analyzes the global market for inertial sensors discussing the detailed overview and market figures. This report also analyzes industry growth rate¸ industry capacity, and industry structure. It includes the study of current developments in inertial sensor market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of top industry players.



The research report on the inertial sensors market provides a detailed review of macro and micro factors significant to the existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis. The major geographies analyzed in this research are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.