InetServices Unveils Big Data Solutions Around Hadoop

Natick, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- InetServices, a leading provider of affordable high performance dedicated server and cloud server hosting unveiled today a new offerings in its “Big Data” solutions that enables customers to use NoSQL database solutions like Hadoop. Built on high-performance hardware and powered by the highly scalable Apache Hadoop and Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), InetServices delivers a production-ready Hadoop cluster that allows you to scale out your applications without buying, configuring or maintaining the complex underlying infrastructure.



“Big Data is changing how organizations store, process, and analyze very large sets of both structured and unstructured data,” said Kevin Soendker, COO of InetServices. “Running Hadoop on your own can be complicated and typically requires a large investment in infrastructure, which is why most small businesses aren’t using it yet. Because we have customers that have deployed Hadoop clusters for years on dedicated servers and private cloud infrastructure, we decided to create a Hadoop offering that makes easy to deploy and at one of the lowest price points in the industry.“



Big Data Servers for Hadoop

Our Hadoop on-demand solutions are built on either dedicated servers or bare metal cloud servers that are engineered specifically for best practice usage and rapid deployed. However, each one of the Hadoop Nodes are completely customized for those customers that prefer their own configuration. Because Hadoop stores metadata in memory, the Name Nodes are best configured with large amounts of RAM and SSD drives. Yet Hadoop Data Nodes perform best with raw disk storage deployed in a JBOD (Just a Bunch of Disks) configuration. If you plan on using HBase, then a minimum of two HBase Application Servers should be deployed as well. The entire Hadoop cluster is built around a 10Gbps private network infrastructure for maximum performance and can be configured with our PCI or HIPAA Compliant Ready services.



Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP) provides the framework for leveraging the Apache Hadoop cluster. A full featured HDP environment can be deployed in minutes. A production-ready environment using performance engineered servers that can scale to fit your data processing requirements. Our recommended Hadoop dedicated servers and bare metal cloud servers configurations are as follows:



Hadoop Big Data Servers





Server CPU Cores RAM Disk Monthly

Hadoop.Mgmt.Node 8 Cores 16GB DDR3 RAM 2x 1TB SATA RAID1 $409.00

Hadoop.Name.Node 12 Cores + HT 48GB DDR3 RAM 5x 240GB SSD RAID5 $742.00

Hadoop.Data.Node 12 Cores + HT 32GB DDR3 RAM 8x 2TB SAS JBOD $763.00

Hadoop.Application.Server 8 Cores 16GB DDR3 RAM 2x 480GB SSD RAID1 $559.00





Server CPU vCores RAM SSD Disk Monthly

Hadoop.Cloud.Mgmt.Node 4 vCores 8GB RAM 100GB SAN $245.00

Hadoop.Cloud.Name.Node 24 vCores 48GB RAM 960GB SSD $742.00

Hadoop.Cloud.Data.Node 24 vCores 32GB RAM 8x 2TB JBOD $763.00

Hadoop.Cloud.Application.Node 8 vCores 16GB RAM 480GB SSD $559.00





Server CPU vCores RAM SSD Disk

(1) Mgmt Node 2 vCores 4GB RAM 100GB SAN

(1) Name Node 4 vCores 8GB RAM 240GB SSD

(3) Data Nodes 4 vCores 8GB RAM 2x 2TB JBOD

