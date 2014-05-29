InetServices, LLC

InetServices Unveils Big Data Solutions Around Hadoop

 

Natick, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- InetServices, a leading provider of affordable high performance dedicated server and cloud server hosting unveiled today a new offerings in its “Big Data” solutions that enables customers to use NoSQL database solutions like Hadoop. Built on high-performance hardware and powered by the highly scalable Apache Hadoop and Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), InetServices delivers a production-ready Hadoop cluster that allows you to scale out your applications without buying, configuring or maintaining the complex underlying infrastructure.

“Big Data is changing how organizations store, process, and analyze very large sets of both structured and unstructured data,” said Kevin Soendker, COO of InetServices. “Running Hadoop on your own can be complicated and typically requires a large investment in infrastructure, which is why most small businesses aren’t using it yet. Because we have customers that have deployed Hadoop clusters for years on dedicated servers and private cloud infrastructure, we decided to create a Hadoop offering that makes easy to deploy and at one of the lowest price points in the industry.“

Big Data Servers for Hadoop
Our Hadoop on-demand solutions are built on either dedicated servers or bare metal cloud servers that are engineered specifically for best practice usage and rapid deployed. However, each one of the Hadoop Nodes are completely customized for those customers that prefer their own configuration. Because Hadoop stores metadata in memory, the Name Nodes are best configured with large amounts of RAM and SSD drives. Yet Hadoop Data Nodes perform best with raw disk storage deployed in a JBOD (Just a Bunch of Disks) configuration. If you plan on using HBase, then a minimum of two HBase Application Servers should be deployed as well. The entire Hadoop cluster is built around a 10Gbps private network infrastructure for maximum performance and can be configured with our PCI or HIPAA Compliant Ready services.

Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP) provides the framework for leveraging the Apache Hadoop cluster. A full featured HDP environment can be deployed in minutes. A production-ready environment using performance engineered servers that can scale to fit your data processing requirements. Our recommended Hadoop dedicated servers and bare metal cloud servers configurations are as follows:

Hadoop Big Data Servers



Server 	                  CPU Cores 	RAM  Disk 	               	 Monthly 

Hadoop.Mgmt.Node          8 Cores       16GB DDR3 RAM 2x 1TB SATA RAID1  $409.00

Hadoop.Name.Node          12 Cores + HT 48GB DDR3 RAM 5x 240GB SSD RAID5 $742.00

Hadoop.Data.Node 	  12 Cores + HT 32GB DDR3 RAM 8x 2TB SAS JBOD 	 $763.00

Hadoop.Application.Server 8 Cores 	16GB DDR3 RAM 2x 480GB SSD RAID1 $559.00


Hadoop Big Data Cloud Servers



Server			      CPU vCores  RAM       SSD Disk  	 Monthly 

Hadoop.Cloud.Mgmt.Node        4  vCores   8GB RAM   100GB SAN    $245.00

Hadoop.Cloud.Name.Node        24 vCores   48GB RAM  960GB SSD    $742.00

Hadoop.Cloud.Data.Node        24 vCores   32GB RAM  8x 2TB JBOD  $763.00 

Hadoop.Cloud.Application.Node 8 vCores    16GB RAM  480GB SSD    $559.00


A Starting Point to Big Data
“While there is a lot of interest in deploying a Hadoop cluster for Big Data analytics, a lot of small-to-medium businesses simply don’t have the resources or fully understand how to successfully implement it,” said Soendker. “Therefore, our approach is to provide these organizations with a fully functional Hadoop development or proof of concept environment at a extremely affordable price. One of our main goals is to help small businesses be able to utilize this technology so that they can compete with much larger organizations.“

InetServices has created a simple and easy to deploy Hadoop Development Platform starting at $1,135 per month. Get everything you need pre-built and ready to use in minutes including HDFS, YARN, ReduceMap2, HBase, Hive, Pig, and Zookeeper. This package consists of 1 Management Node, 1 Name Node, and 3 Data Nodes in a 10Gbps private network infrastructure and powered by Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP). This is the perfect package for those companies needing to develop their Big Data applications or for proof of concept.

Hadoop Big Data Development Platform - $1135/month



Server 	             CPU vCores     RAM 	     SSD Disk

(1) Mgmt Node        2 vCores      4GB RAM      100GB SAN

(1) Name Node        4 vCores      8GB RAM      240GB SSD

(3) Data Nodes       4 vCores      8GB RAM      2x 2TB JBOD


For more information about the 1-Hour Rapid Deploy Dedicated Servers, visit our website at: http://www.inetservices.com/solutions/hadoop-big-data-hosting/

About InetServices
InetServices is a leading provider of affordable high performance dedicated servers, managed dedicated servers, and cloud computing. The company focus is small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that require high-performance, high-reliability, and 24 / 7 live customer support, but don't have the budget of a large enterprise. InetServices hosts thousands of SMBs from over 52 countries worldwide. Backed by an enterprise-class network and a state-of-the-art SAS70 Type II certified data center, InetServices provides a competitive advantage necessary for businesses to compete. For more information, visit http://www.inetservices.com or call 888-983-9993.

InetServices, LLC
Headquarters
841 Worcester Road #218
Natick, MA 01760

For more information, please visit http://www.inetservices.com.

Source: InetServices, LLC
Posted Thursday, May 29, 2014 at 9:00 AM CDT - Permalink

 