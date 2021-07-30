InetSoft Awarded Top Performer in Business Intelligence Software for 2021

Piscataway, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- InetSoft was recently awarded as Top Performer in Business Intelligence Software for 2021. InetSoft's solutions are designed to cater to the needs of large organizations which includes analytics, dashboards and reporting backed by a small footprint platform with robust scalability. These applications offer a dynamic and secure platform for streamlining operations including Finance Reporting, Human Resources, Marketing Dashboards, Sales Dashboards, Supply Chain Dashboards, Project Management Dashboards and Enterprise Asset Management. InetSoft's small footprint analytics and reporting allow great flexibility in terms of hosting, self-hosting, hybrid-cloud, and on-premise deployment.



With smaller technical footprint, organizations can save cost on both computing and software resources. There are currently three products: Style Scope, which offers in-depth analytics and visualization dashboards with real time monitoring; Style Report, which is designed to deliver pixel perfect impromptu reporting and scheduled delivery; and Style Intelligence, which is a complete package for Data Intelligence and can be used for interactive dashboards, reporting and machine learning. InetSoft offers custom branding and theming solutions as part of their OEM and reseller services.



To learn more visit https://www.inetsoft.com/



About https://www.inetsoft.com/

InetSoft Technology Corp. founded in 1996 has served over 5,000 customers with analytics and reporting services and solutions. InetSoft's enterprise applications are used in various industries, departments and business functions.



Media Contact



Mark Flaherty, Chief Marketing Officer – InetSoft Technology Corp.

Address: 53 Knightsbridge Road, Piscataway NJ 08854

Phone: +1.732.424.0400

Email: Info@InetSoft.com

Website: https://www.inetsoft.com