InetSoft Offers Innovative Business Management Tools

Piscataway, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Businesses now have the option of keeping track of clients, employees, jobs, and billing with the business management tools offered by InetSoft. InetSoft's business management software will help companies monitor their business activities through visualized reports, dashboards and analysis. This easy-to-use software allows maximized self-service and is beneficial to company owners and their clients. This IT-friendly software is easy to install and setup. It also has a wide range of customization options and is very flexible allowing users to change data access efficiently.



Aside from a very powerful business management solution software, InetSoft also offers its clients a web-based reporting software, allowing business owners to easily gauge business metrics anytime, anywhere. This software delivers interactive production reports via Web, giving businessmen what is needed when it comes to ad hoc reporting.



With its rich presentation element library, reports can be easily customized in style. Its powerful WYSIWYG report designer is easy to use, allowing smooth delivery of reports anywhere around the world through its interactive report viewing feature. Reports can be easily accessed through any mobile device including iPads, iPhones, Android phones and tablets, and smartphones.



Supported by all popular web browsers, the software can be easily accessed anywhere using any type of computer. Toggling from detailed and summarized reports, exporting and printing them to any format is simple.



Another innovative product from InetSoft is the data analysis software. Fast, accurate, and easy to use, this powerful data analysis tool allows for easy reproduction and documentation of data for publication, report, or review. It gives anyone a great control to all types of data to flawlessly manage variables, as well as combine and collect data across groups of replicates. Managers can simply work with different types of variables and use the software's advanced tools for managing specialized data.



With InetSoft's interactive software, company and business owners have everything they need to handle their business effectively and efficiently.