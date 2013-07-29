InetSoft Pushes for Simple and Inexpensive Business Intelligence Solutions

Piscataway, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The importance of

business management software cannot be more emphasized. The problem is, data analysis software is typically complex and costly which is why InetSoft pushes for simpler and less expensive solutions.



InetSoft Empowers the End User

The BI market does appear to be saturated with companies and solutions going by the hundreds. The more experienced providers however, seem to make it much more difficult for end users to access their products and services. Not only are the BI solutions made more complex, they are also priced at such an expense. InetSoft was built to change this.



The company provides technology at the same caliber as the more experienced players offer and deployed at a competitive price. The BI solutions offered by InetSoft do not call for the employment of consultants or specialized staff. Instead, the company creates fully functional software that is user friendly. This way, the end user has no problem maximizing the use of the software.



About InetSoft

A well known business management software provider, InetSoft was established in 1996 with the objective of creating easy and robust BI software to assist organizations in handling business metrics to their best advantage.The company offers full featured BI solutions for every business size. Not only do they provide interactive dashboards that are visually compelling. The company also ensures that such solutions are fully functional so they can be adopted easily by the end user and maximize their use for generating reports and planning schedules, among other important matters.



One of the standout products of InetSoft is the Data Block technology. Such allows the end user to reuse queries and mashup data, gain easy access to information through visual analysis technologies. To date, InetSoft has helped empower average business users in around 3,000 organizations across the world. For more information on InetSoft products and services, interested parties are encouraged to visit the company's official website.