InetsoftReleases Best Business Intelligence Software by Far

Piscataway, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Industry leader Inetsoft releases the best business intelligence software in the market today to provide accurate business metrics and business intelligence software to more businesses worldwide. The company that has been well-known across all kinds of business industries for its simple and easy to use business management software since 1996 is now trying to reach smaller organizations with various business intelligence solutions.



For close to two decades, Inetsoft has been part of the business intelligence management of more than 120 companies listed in the Fortune 500 companies and a total of 3,000 companies across several continents. More companies continue to trust Inetsoft for its flexible business intelligence solutions that are up-to-date and end-user friendly.



As a leading developer of different business intelligence and data analysis software, Inetsoft offers highly interactive dashboards that are visually stunning and efficient. The company remains a top choice for its business intelligence visualizations and data mashup, but the real unparalleled quality of all its products lies in the functionality and application requirements.



Unlike other business intelligence software, Inetsoft’s software runs perfectly using only a web browser. This enables basic knowledge and experience in database management usable without affecting the efficiency of the software. Its simultaneous data crunching and dropping into charts and graphs also makes it the most convenient software in the market that only requires basic MS Excel skills.



Inetsoft stands out among hundreds of similar business management software developers because of the interfaces and dashboards that will make popular mass blog platforms look complicated. The company’s bestselling software enables easy data mashup, visual construction and analysis using a simple drag-and-drop method.



The low overhead cost needed for the company’s business intelligence software makes it a practical choice for all businesses, large or small. Businesses are also encouraged to try its other business intelligence solutions that include OEM solutions, data solutions, enterprise solutions and industry solutions.