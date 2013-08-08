Inexpensive Decorating Ideas with Wall Graphics from New York Based Printer 4OVER4.COM

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- New York based printing firm 4OVER4.COM is thrilled to introduce inexpensive decorating ideas for the home and office. Custom printed wall graphics provide consumers with a myriad of options for redecorating their space on a budget. Just like their other custom printed products like canvas photo prints, printed envelopes, banners and promotional t shirts, 4OVER4.COM creates original products using the customer’s unique artwork.



Customers can use their imagination and creativity to come up with designs that express their personality and interests. With custom printed wall graphics, there is no need for expensive remodeling. Wall graphics come in four different paper types as well as non-adhesive to permanent to repositionable. Use them in your home to decorate a living room, nursery or bedroom with a particular theme in mind.



Wall graphics are also a wonderful solution for redecorating your business. Create a custom printed wall graphic using your company logo and place it on a wall in your waiting room. Order custom wall graphics of popular products and position them on key walls throughout your store. Use your wall graphics to market new products or to announce seasonal promotions.



“You don’t have to spend a lot of money to refresh the look of your home, business or school. With our custom printed wall graphics, customers can decorate without feeling the pinch to their wallet. Our wall graphics are inexpensive and completely personalized,” says 4OVER4.COM principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



To create brand awareness use a custom printed wall graphic of your logo or hottest selling product. Avoid expensive wall art and create custom murals with wall graphics using your imagination and artistic flair. Wall graphics can be ordered in one of five popular sizes or customized to your exact specifications. 4OVER4.COM offers fast turnaround times and free proofs before you pay for all their printing products.



For more information on custom printed wall graphics, call customer support at (718) 932-2700 or email support@4over4.com. To learn more about their other services such as photo mugs, visit www.4over4.com.



About 4OVER4.COM

New York based online printing company 4over4.com has been serving clients nationally since it began its operations in 1999. They are a dedicated green printing company that supports sustainable environmental renewal through their responsible printing practices. As technological advances in the printing industry are made, 4OVER4.COM adapts in order to achieve exceptional quality products and meet the needs of their customers. 4over4.com is a leader in online printing with thousands of customers because they are passionate about delivering superior quality printing services and have a staff of knowledgeable and committed professionals that go above and beyond to provide unparalleled customer support.