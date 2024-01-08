Infant Clinical Nutrition Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2024 -- The Latest research coverage on Infant Clinical Nutrition Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Infant Clinical Nutrition Market:-

Abbott Nutrition (United States), Baxter International Inc. (United States), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Groupe Danone (France), Nutricia North America (United States), ICU Medical Inc. (United States), Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (United States), Meiji Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nestle Health Science S.A. (Switzerland),



Infant Clinical Nutrition is the dietary needs of infants. These nutrients contain very essential health concerns ingredients such as vitamins, calories, fluids, etc. Breast milk is considered as the best nutrition for an infant. These infants are also the best alternative for breast milk, as the population of working mothers is increased, hence it is necessary to meet all the required nutrients of breast milk. Due to this, the companies are providing different- different formulas so that they can be able to cope up with the nutrition provided by breast milk.



On 6th July 2018, French dairy cooperative Laita launched a new nutrition division which is focused on nutrition and health coined ESI Nutrition. The nutrition division will specialize in the development, industrialization, and manufacturing of pre-packaged, high-end nutritional products and will roll out worldwide



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Oral administration, Enteral administration, Intravenous administration), Application (Hospital, Nursery Garden, Other), Baby Food (Prepared Food, Dried Food, Other Baby Foods), Infant Formula (First Infant Formula, Follow-on Formula, Growing-up Formula, Specialty Baby Formula)



Market Trends:

Adoption of Hypo-Allergenic Formulas

Acceptance of Flavoured Infant Formulas



Opportunities:

Growing R&D to Meet Higher Nutritional & Microbiology Standards of Infant Clinical Nutrition

Increasing Adoption of Milk Formulas in Developing Countries

Increasing Awareness Camps and Programs Organized by Domestic Governments



Market Drivers:

Rising Awareness among the Parents towards the Nutrition of Their Babies

Robust Birth Rates Along With Growing Disposable Incomes of Consumers

Rising Number of Premature Births and Malnourished Babies



Challenges:

Low Adoption Rate in Under Developing Countries

Issues Related to the Counterfeit Products



