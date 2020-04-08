Infant Clothing Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 - Cotton On, Naartjie, H&M, Converse Kids

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Infant clothing or baby clothing is clothing for infants. These colorful clothes are designed for baby boys and baby girls with various types like suits, jackets, sweaters, pants, T-shirts, etc. Cotton is the most used material of baby clothing due to its characters like sweat-absorbent, soft and comfortable. Wool, fur, linen and silk are also the major fabric materials.



With the continuous development of the economy in South Africa, the growth rate in recent years has declined to some extent, but the baby clothing market is relatively stable, it is expected in the next few years will continue this state.



The global Infant Clothing Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Infant Clothing market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Cotton On

- Naartjie

- H&M

- Converse Kids

- Earthchild

- Witchery

- Exact Kids

- NIKE

- Cotton Candyfloss

- Foschini

- Mr Price

- Zara

- Truworths

- Edcon

- Carters

- GAP

- JACADI



Segment by Type:

- Coverall

- Outerwear

- Underwear

- Others



Segment by Application:

- 0-12 months

- 12-24 months

- 2-3 years



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Infant Clothing Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Infant Clothing Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Infant Clothing Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Infant Clothing Market Forecast

4.5.1. Infant Clothing Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Infant Clothing Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Infant Clothing Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Infant Clothing Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Infant Clothing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Infant Clothing Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Infant Clothing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Infant Clothing Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Infant Clothing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Infant Clothing Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Infant Clothing Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Infant Clothing Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



