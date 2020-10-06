New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- The global infant formula ingredients market was valued at USD 15.51 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 27.06 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0%.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Vitablend Nederland B.V., Arla Foods Amba, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Aarhuskarlshamn AB, Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Sachsenmilch, Leppersdorf GmbH, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Hansen Holding A/S.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Infant Formula Ingredients market on the basis of type, applications, end use, and region:



Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows:



Carbohydrates

Proteins

Vitamins

Fats & Oils

Prebiotics

Minerals

Others (Probiotics, Nucleotides, and Emulsifiers)



Based on the Source, the market has been segmented as follows



Cow Milk

Protein hydrolysates

Soy

Others (Goat milk and camel milk)



Based on Application, the market has been segmented as follows



Growing-Up Milk (Infants over 12 months)

Follow-On Formula (6–12 month-old infants)

Standard Infant Formula (0–6-month-old infants)

Specialty Formula



Based on the Form, the market has been segmented as follows:



Powder

Liquid & semi-liquid



Regional Outlook of Infant Formula Ingredients Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Infant Formula Ingredients market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Infant Formula Ingredients Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Infant Formula Ingredients sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Infant Formula Ingredients industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Infant Formula Ingredients industry

Analysis of the Infant Formula Ingredients market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry

Key considerations of the Infant Formula Ingredients Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Infant Formula Ingredients industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



