Infant Formula Ingredients Market to Generate $25.5 Billion Revenue by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2022 -- The global infant formula ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 16.7 billion in 2019. It is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Infant formula ingredients are used in the production of safe and highly nutritious formula solutions that facilitate growth and development in infants. Various ingredients used in infant formulas include carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, minerals, oils & fats, and prebiotics. These ingredients are available in powdered and liquid & semi-liquid forms.



Download PDF Brochure



Lactose is the preferred carbohydrate ingredient used in infant formula



The carbohydrates segment accounted for the largest share in the infant formula ingredients market, in terms of volume, in 2019. Carbohydrates are important macronutrients that aid in the growth and development of infants. Some of the carbohydrates used in infant formulas are lactose, corn syrup solids, corn syrup, maltodextrin, and/or sucrose. Of these, lactose is the preferred carbohydrate source in infant formulas. It also maintains that lactose and glucose polymers should be the preferred carbohydrates in formulas based on cows' milk protein and hydrolyzed protein. The Asia Pacific market is projected to be a key revenue generator in the coming years, owing to the increased demand for carbohydrate-based formulas in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia & New Zealand.



Powder form of infant formula ingredients are the most convenient to use



Infant formula ingredients are commonly used in the powder form, as they are easier to handle compared to liquid infant formula ingredients. Several types of infant formula ingredients—proteins, carbohydrates, some fats, prebiotics, and many micronutrients—are commonly used in the powder form for manufacturing infant formulas. Moreover, manufacturers who adopt "dry blending" for making infant formulas prefer to use powdered infant formula ingredients, as they facilitate easy handling and distribution of ingredients by dry blending. Furthermore, dry blending does not use water in the production process, making it easy to keep the processing line dry over long periods. As this process does not involve the use of water, it is easier to control microbiological hazards during the production process. All these factors make it a preferred choice.



Cow milk-based ingredients are widely used in the manufacturing of infant formulas



Cow milk-based ingredients are widely used in the manufacturing of infant formulas, as they are economical, easily available, and their quality management is easier. These ingredients have traditionally been used in the making of infant formulas, and due to their rising demand (mainly from developing regions), their consumption is likely to grow at a significant rate in the future. Most of the infant formula manufacturers, including Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC (US), use cow-based ingredients for manufacturing infant formulas. Though there has been an increase in soy-based and other types of infant formula ingredients, cow-based ingredients are still widely preferred as it is easily available and are low in prices compared to other ingredients.



Growing-up milk is the most commonly used application



Consumers opting for an additional source of nutrients post the age of 12 months of the infant remains a key driver for the growth of the growing-up milk. Infants over 12 months of age consume growing-up milk or toddler formula. It contains essential nutrients, which boosts the growth of toddlers. It is usually fortified with calcium, vitamin D, and iron, as nutrients. Growing-up milk is designed to meet a toddler's growing needs and can be consumed as part of a balanced diet. It can be used as a nutritional drink or can be combined with other foods. The demand for growing-up milk formula is increasing in the market, as parents are becoming cautious about the food, they feed their children with and the rising awareness about the available options in the market.



Make an Inquiry



North America is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion during the forecast period.



In 2019, The infant formula ingredients market in North America is driven by the US. The presence of key infant formula manufacturers, such as Mead Johnson Nutrition (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Nestle SA (Switzerland), has significantly contributed to the growth of the infant formula ingredients market. The growth rate of organic infant formulas is expected to be higher than that of regular infant formulas in the country since the demand for natural ingredients has increased in recent years. The infant formula market has opened up opportunities for the ingredients sector, due to the growing demand for goat milk-based infant formula prompting manufacturers to introduce new and innovative ingredient products in the market.



The key players in this market include AAK AB (Sweden), Carbery Food Ingredients Limited (Ireland), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Royal Friesland Campina N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (NetherlandsChr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), ), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Vitablend Nederland B.V. (Netherlands), and Lactalis Ingredients (France).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441