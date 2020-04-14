Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- The prime factor driving infant formula market during the forecast timeframe will be rising infant population every year. As per United Nations, world infant population in 2015 was recorded at 673.6 million and shall increase to 733.3 million in 2025. This infant population growth shall have positive impact on infant formula market growth over the next few years. Additionally, growing number of working mothers in general workforce is a prime infant formula business driver since few years and shall fuel infant formula demand in the coming years. In addition, rising middle-class households in economies including Thailand, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, etc., have led to socio-economic development and population growth and eventually rise in consumers who are able to buy infant formula for their kids. This, in turn, has fueled product demand over the past few years.



Supermarkets segment shall be witnessing maximum gains in infant formula market in the coming years. The segment will expand at CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast timeframe. The steadily growing retail industry across the globe, will benefit supermarket formats the most, as they have wide product range and offer products at affordable prices.

Growing infant population in India, Vietnam, Pakistan, Thailand, Indonesia will be accelerating product demand over the forecast timeframe. Additionally, governments of these nations are taking necessary steps to improve their infant mortality rate, for which they run several schemes for baby as well as for the mother. In addition, growing awareness among parents about right selection of food products for their babies has led to intense competition among companies regarding reaching their target consumers efficiently.



Rapid proliferation of the infant formula market has also stemmed from favorable regulations on the production and quality of products. The U.S. FDA categorizes infant formula under its Federal Food and Drug and Cosmetics act, citing various added requirements and minimum needed concentration of various vital nutrients infused in the formula. The FDA apparently carries out inspection of manufacturing facilities where formula is made, ensuring the quality and safety of every batch of product released. Similar monitoring of facilities and implementation of food regulations globally will boost the confidence in product quality among consumers, fueling the infant formula industry expansion.



Specialty infant formulas are emerging as a novel application area in baby healthcare, as they are designed to address different ailments a baby can suffer, including galactosemia, reflux, spit up or lactose-intolerance. Augmented consumption of specialty formulas will certainly accelerate development of the infant formula market, in concurrence with the explosion in consumer purchasing power. The presence of large supermarket chains worldwide has made products easily accessible to majority of customers as well as helped to propagate their benefits. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) infant formula market, projected to record more than 10% CAGR over 2019-2025, will particularly advance through in-store product sales.



As the retail sector in APAC region keeps pace with the requirements of a surging infant population, significant consumption of novel milk substitutes can be expected due to ever-changing consumer preference. Propelled by a broader access to distribution channels like supermarkets, hypermarkets and online stores, the global infant formula market is forecast to reach an annual valuation of more than $98 billion by 2025.