Increasing birth rate, concerns about infant's health, reliance in strict rules and regulations regarding ingredients in infant formula, satisfying toddler's need



The sales in infant formula have been developing, thanks to the increasing birth rate and rising per capita income worldwide. The expansion in the industry for baby formula is majorly driven by a rising population in the socio-economic class. The ingredients of infant formula are used for infants from birth to one year of age and considered as safe. Most of the infant products are produced from cow-base milk. Several ingredients are used in infant formula, including fats & oils, carbohydrates, proteins, minerals, vitamins, and prebiotics. The global market for infant formula has been foreseen to touch worth USD 28.08 Billion by the year 2027.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Arla Foods Amba, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Aarhuskarlshamn AB, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.



Market Drivers



The rising need for dairy milk protein and prebiotics for satisfying the growing population's requirements is a crucial factor fueling the overall market. The market's dynamics should be defined by international organization's regulations and a high degree of supervision. For example, all primary ingredients, including carbs, lipids, and protein, should exhibit a proper range for effectiveness. In the U.S., regulations in the approval of infant formula ingredients are coming from the combined effort of the FDA and WHO. It is necessary to evaluate clinical manifestations of allergy caused by cow milk to develop a more suitable formulation. Growing birth rate, rising concerns regarding infant's health, reliance on strict regulations and rules about infant formula's ingredients, and satisfying the need of toddler are some of the crucial factors are majorly impacting the growth of the industry.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Infant formula is not officially a pharmaceutical product, though in many cases the manufacturers are pharmaceutical companies. If infant formula were to be categorized as a pharmaceutical, under U.S. law it would have to be assessed for both its safety and its effectiveness



- Infant formula composition and labelling are regulated in both the UK (via EU directives) and the US, but there are some specific differences in ingredients permissible and in the labelling of these products



- Infant formula in the US does not have to be fortified with iron to an amount considered optimal in the EU and the UK, but the maximum amount permitted is much higher than allowed in the EU



- The EU Commission Directive 2006/141/EC disallows health claims on infant formula (with the exception of a specific controlled claim related to protein allergencity)



- When placing a new infant formula on the market, manufacturers must notify the competent national authority in the case of EU regulations or notify the FDA in the case of US regulations



- The Specialty Formula application sub-segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2026



- Asia-Pacific regional segment of the Infant Formula market is expected to remain highest growing segment during 2019-2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%



- Some of the key market players are Arla Foods Amba, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Aarhuskarlshamn AB, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S



The Global Infant Formula Market is segmented as follows:



Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

- Carbohydrates

- Fats & Oils

- Proteins

- Vitamins

- Minerals

- Prebiotics

- Others (Probiotics, Nucleotides, and Emulsifiers)



Based on the Source, the market has been segmented as follows

- Cow Milk

- Soy

- Protein hydrolysates

- Others (Goat milk and camel milk)



Based on Application, the market for infant formula ingredients has been segmented as follows

- Growing-Up Milk (Infants over 12 months)

- Standard Infant Formula (0–6-month-old infants)

- Follow-On Formula (6–12 month-old infants)

- Specialty Formula



Based on the Form, the market for infant formula ingredients has been segmented as follows:

- Powder

- Liquid & semi-liquid

- Ready-to-drink



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific region is presumed to grow at a rapid pace, mainly fueled by the considerable population base and rapid development in the area of commercial. The region is expected to occupy an outstanding CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Other regions are Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Infant Formula market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



The Global Infant Formula Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.



Key Coverage of the Infant Formula Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Infant Formula market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Infant Formula market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Global Infant Formula Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Infant Formula Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



