Infection Control Market Shows Stunning Growth with Industry Analysis 2030 : 3M, STERIS Plc., MMM Group, Cantel Medical

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Infection Control Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global infection control market was estimated to be over US$ 19.8 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2030.



Incessantly rising incidence of infectious diseases worldwide is a major factor propelling the growth of the infection control market. The cases of hospital-acquired infections is increasing globally and it requires efficient control measures to be undertaken to contain the infection spread. For instance, it has been estimated that every year, about 1 in 25 U.S. hospital patients are diagnosed with at least one infection related to hospital care. Increasing government initiatives for curbing the spread of infectious diseases, growing number of surgical procedures, rising growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases are some of the other factors fueling the market growth. However, increasing risk of microbial resistance and inappropriate sanitization practices are some of the key factors that might hinder the growth of the infection control market to a certain extent.



To Avail Sample Copy of Report (for early services, use business email id) @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/297



Top Players:



Some of the prominent players operating in the global infection control market are 3M, STERIS plc., MMM Group, Cantel Medical, Metrex Research, LLC., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Pal International, MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Belimed and Getinge AB, among others.



Growth Factor:



Technological advancements to maintain efficient sanitization is another pivotal factor that is fueling the growth of infection control market. For instance, in April 2020, Getinge AB launched DPTE Transfer Trolley, a mobile transfer platform for moving materials into and out of a confined zone without breaking the sterility. Its ergonomic, power-assisted design enables easy handling of heavy and fragile loads within confined spaces and assists in speeding-up manual aseptic zone processes. Increasing initiatives for promotion of better infection control is another key factor driving the market growth. For instance, in September 2018, Ecolab Inc. launched the Greater China Healthcare Innovation and Customer Experience Center in Shanghai. The innovation center will help in adoption of better cleaning and disinfection processes for improving the outcomes.



Infection Control Market Covered by Product Types:



Cleaning & Disinfection Products,

Sterilization Products & Services and

Preventive Barrier



Infection Control Market Covered by Application Types:



Hospital Acquired Pneumonia

Urinary Tract Infections

Surgical Site Infections

Gastrointestinal Infections



Get Interesting Discount @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/297



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017& 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecasting Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



Buy Full Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/297



About Market Industry Reports:

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us:

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Website: www.marketindustryreports.com