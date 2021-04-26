New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global Infection Control Market is forecast to reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Infection Control market is growing due to the rise in the number of HAIs or hospital-acquired infections, and growth in the incidence of contagious virus-related diseases. The technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is augmenting the demand for the industry.



Emerging economies are promoting infection control and prevention by conducting workshops to spread awareness. For instance, In Jammu, India, a super specialty hospital held workshops to control the infection, which included reflecting protective measures, presentation and focuses on promoting the concept of infection prevention effectively.



The COVID-19 impact:



With the outbreak of the coronavirus, the WHO encourages people to take more aggressive steps to prevent the widespread of the virus, especially in hospitals or places where the infected patients are being treated. Coronavirus is having a substantial impact on the Infection Control industry. The increasing demand for disinfectants and sanitizers as preventive measures against COVID-19 has resulted in changing the dynamic of the market. People are stockpiling, and manufacturers have started production in large quantities to meet the requirements of the consumers. The market has witnessed a high demand during the epidemic and is anticipated to grow in the coming years due to the growth in the adoption of cleaning supplies and more awareness.



Key participants include Getinge AB, Steris PLC, Advanced Sterilization Products, Belimed AG, 3M Company, MMM Group, Ecolab, Inc., Matachana Group, Miele Group, and Pal International, among others.



Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/944



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Infection Control Market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Disinfectors

Washers

Flushes

Sterilization Equipment

Endoscope Reprocessors

Heat Sterilization Equipment

Radiation Sterilization Equipment

Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment

Filtration Sterilization Equipment

Liquid Sterilization Equipment

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Infectious Waste Disposal

Sterilization Consumables

Disinfectant

Personal Protective Equipment



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospital and Clinics

Life Science Industry

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Food Industry



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Quick buy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/944



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Infection Control is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Infections acquired in hospitals and healthcare places are a significant cause of avertible death across the globe. The physical environment plays a crucial role in the transmission of disease, and novel technologies are being presented into healthcare facilities to decrease the environmental route of transmission of disease. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is considered to be one of the new technologies with substantial potential.



Personal Protective Equipment is expected to witness a rise in demand as there is an increase in the concern for worker's safety. Moreover, usage of this equipment in hospitals can prevent the spread of infections from exposed patients to healthy staff workers. The incidence of HAIs is quite high, and the steps taken to limit the infections will foster market growth.



Hospitals and clinics are the major end-users of the market. With the rise in infection and an increase in the incidence of diseases, most of the hospitals are adopting Infection Controls products to sanitize their surroundings and surfaces.



North America has the highest adoption rate in the market. This is due to the high level of awareness and high disposable income. Moreover, the presence of key market players in the region is also encouraging market growth.



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Infection Control Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Infection Control Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases

4.2.2.2. Rise in HAIs

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Safety concerns regarding the reprocesses instruments

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continue…



Connect with an expert for customization of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/944



Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.



About Us:



Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.