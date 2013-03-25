Infection Control Market to Reach $14.0 Billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 5.0%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Infection Control Market worth $14.0 Billion by 2017



The"Infection Control Market [Sterilization (ETO Sterilization, E-Beam, Gamma, Steam, Low Temperature, Contract Services) & Disinfection (Endoscope Reprocessing, Disinfectant, Disinfector, Face Mask, Drapes, Surgical Gowns, Wipes) - Global Forecast to 2017", analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



This report studies the global infection control over the forecast period of 2012 to 2017.



The report focuses on sterilization (heat, chemical, radiation and filtration) and disinfection (disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing, disinfectants, medical non-wovens and disinfectant wipes) technologies. It also studies sterilization services market, which includes healthcare solutions, hospital sterilization services, and applied sterilization technologies. The sterilization applications market includes medical device, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, food, and other applications such as cosmetics.



The global infection control market will grow at a steady pace of around 6% from $10.5 billion in 2012 to $14.0 billion by 2017. The rise in tide of cleaning standards and mounting pressure for sterilized and disinfected medical devices in hospitals and clinics has triggered the growth of medical sterilization and disinfection market. The increase in hospital acquired infections or nosocomial infections have forced the medical authorities to take stringent regulatory actions to curb these infections with the use of sterilized and disinfected medical devices.



With a rise in awareness of food quality and increase in exports of exotic fruits and vegetables across countries, there has been a rise in food sterilization and disinfection. Pharmaceutical sterilization plays a vital role and help in making drugs safe for patient use. This is majorly done using filtration technologies and gamma irradiation of the pharmaceutical components and powders like APIs. The role of sterilization in medical packaging has been of crucial importance, especially of finished products such as saline bottles, needles, syringes etc.



Introduction of technically enhanced instruments in the market like endoscopes, and analyzers there has been an increase in the need for advanced sterilizers, disinfectors that are compatible with these instruments. Owing to this, a drastic shift has been observed from steam sterilizers to low temperature sterilizers with preamble of sterilizers like VHP, hydrogen gas plasma and ozone. Also the demand for endoscope reprocessing is poised to grow close to double-digit rate in the coming five years.



Along with sterilization, cleaning and sanitation are also important activities carried out in healthcare, food and pharmaceutical industry. Hand disinfectant market is the fastest growing segment as hands are considered to be the primary cause of cross infection. The endoscope reprocessing market is anticipated to show healthy growth in the upcoming years due to continued instrument development, and increasing minimally invasive surgery procedures. The other important factor responsible for the growth of disinfection market will be the increasing usage of single-use technology products like medical non-wovens and face masks.



There has been a rise in trend for contract sterilization services due to stringent regulatory requirements from regulatory agencies like ISO and AMMI. The OEMs prefer outsourcing as it helps in cost reduction in sterilizing equipments in-house by focusing on their core competencies of business. However, in the near future in-house sterilization is expected to give healthy competition to contract sterilization service market mainly due to advent of hydrogen gas plasma and vapor hydrogen peroxide that are preferred to be used in-house. It also provides better quality assurance with just-in-time facility for sterilized products. Gamma and E-beam services are poised to have better growth over ETO in the near future due to their wider applications with respect to food, pharmaceutical, medical devices, life sciences and cosmetic products sterilization.



North America accounts for the largest share of the infection control market; however, Asia is expected to display favorable growth in the coming years, primarily due to rise in awareness, growth of ageing population, increase in number of surgeries, and growth in per capita income.



The major players in infection control market are Getinge (Sweden), Steris (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Product (U.S.), Belimed (Switzerland), Medivators (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Kimberly-Clark (U.S.), Synergy Health (U.K.), and Sterigenics (U.S.).



About MarketsandMarkets

