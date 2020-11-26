Infection Control Market to Reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2027 by Top Players : Getinge AB, Advanced Sterilization Products, Steris PLC, Belimed AG

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- The high incidence of hospital-acquired infections and rise in number of annual surgical procedures across the globe are stimulating infection control and prevention market growth.



Market Size – USD 19.82 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – The outbreak of novel coronavirus.



According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Infection Control Market is estimated to reach USD 31.99 Billion from USD 19.82 billion in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections and prevalence of contagious virus-related diseases. The increasing awareness regarding technologically advanced treatments among individuals is leading to an increase in the number of surgeries, which, in turn, is fuelling the demand for infection control products.



Developing economies in the Asia Pacific region are promoting infection control & prevention by conducting workshops to spread awareness among individuals. The implementation of strict government policies to control the spread of infections and diseases, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, will supplement the infection control market share through 2027.



The COVID-19 impact:

The World Heal Organization is encouraging people to take more aggressive steps to prevent the mass spread of the deadly virus, especially in places with high population density, hospitals, and other medical settings where infected patients are treated. The pandemic is having a substantial impact on the global infection control industry. The growing adoption of sanitizers and disinfectants in various industry verticals as a preventive measure against the coronavirus has resulted in the changing dynamics of the industry. Manufacturers have expanded their production capacities as people are stockpiling disinfecting products. The infection control and prevention market has experienced high demand during the pandemic and is expected to gain major traction in the coming years due to more awareness and increasing adoption of cleaning supplies.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Infection control industry is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the coming years due to the introduction of novel technologies in the healthcare facilities to decrease the environmental route of transmission of disease. Novel technologies like UV surface disinfection has substantial potential and may foster infection control market size over the forecast period.



- Based on application, the personal protective equipment segment is forecast to experience substantial growth due to the growing concern for worker's safety. In addition, the steps taken to limit the incidence of HAIs will boost segmental growth.



- Based on end-use, clinics and hospitals are the major end-users of the infection control market. With the rising incidence of diseases and prevalence of infections, most hospitals are utilizing infection control products to sanitize surfaces and surroundings.



- In the regional landscape, North America is anticipated to hold a major chunk of the infection control market revenue share over the analysis period. The robust growth can be attributed to the high level of health awareness and the presence of key market players in the region.



- Europe is forecast to witness a growth rate of 6.7% through 2027. The growing healthcare industry in the region is fuelling the demand for infection control products market.



- Prominent players contributing towards the infection control statistics are Getinge AB, Advanced Sterilization Products, Steris PLC, Belimed AG, MMM Group, 3M Company, Ecolab, Inc., Miele Group, Pal International, and Matachana Group, among others.



For the infection control report, Reports and Data has segmented the global market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Disinfectors

- Washers

- Flushes

- Sterilization Equipment

- Endoscope Reprocessors

- Heat Sterilization Equipment

- Radiation Sterilization Equipment

- Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment

- Filtration Sterilization Equipment

- Liquid Sterilization Equipment

- Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Infectious Waste Disposal

- Sterilization Consumables

- Disinfectant

- Personal Protective Equipment



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Hospital and Clinics

- Life Science Industry

- Medical Device Companies

- Pharmaceutical Companies

- Food Industry



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

- MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA



