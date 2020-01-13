Infection Surveillance Solution Market: Research in-Depth Analysis, Applications, and Forecasts to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the "Infection Surveillance Solution Market (Type - Software, and Services; End-user - Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Long-term Care Facilities): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." Infection surveillance solutions are designed to continuously monitor and interpret data related to health in order to ensure accurate implementation of preventive measures. The global infection surveillance solution market to grow at a CAGR of 14.60% during the forecast period.



The Increasing Incidences of Hospital-Acquired Infections Propelling the Growth of the Market



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on any given day, about one in 31 hospital patients has at least one health-care-associated infection. Patients in the 2015 HAI Hospital Prevalence survey were at least 16% less likely than patients in the 2011 survey to have an HAI. 3% of hospitalized patients in the 2015 survey had one or more HAI. There were an estimated 687,000 HAIs in U.S. acute care hospitals in 2015. About 72,000 hospital patients with HAIs died during their hospitalizations.



Hospital Segment is Anticipated to Grow During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of type and end-user. The software segment is further fragmented into web-based and on-premise. Based on the type the sub-markets include software and services. Based on the end-user the sub-markets include clinics, hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and long-term care facilities.



By the end-user hospital, the segment is anticipated to grow considerably due to the rising complexities of managing HAIs rises with the increase in the size of hospitals, as more and more patients need to be monitored at a time.



Asia-pacific Region is Expected to Offer Significant Opportunities to the Key Players in the Industry



The growth of the market in this region is mainly due to the rising incidences of HAIs owing to lack of sanitation. In addition, non-adherence to prescribed medication and increasing trend of self-medication has resulted in antibiotic resistance by bacteria. To keep in check the proliferation of hospital-acquired infection and mortality associated with dreadful diseases such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, and Ebola, there is an urgent requirement of a surveillance system.



The increased capacity of IT systems to perform analytic processing coupled with technological advancements in IT systems is aiding in developing analytical and infection surveillance solutions for application in the healthcare industry.



Infection Surveillance Solution Market: Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are Baxter International Inc., Premier Inc., DEB Group Ltd., Gojo Industries, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Hygreen, Inc., and RL Solutions.



Deb Group Has Been Brought into an Expanded SC Johnson Professional Organization



Deb Group has been brought into an expanded SC Johnson professional organization to provide expert skin care, cleaning and hygiene solutions for industrial, institutional and healthcare users. SC Johnson Professional incorporates the Deb range of specialist occupational skincare products along with the well-known and highly trusted SC Johnson cleaning and hygiene brands enhanced for professional use.



At the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA) North America trade show, which was held Nov. 18-21 in Las Vegas, GOJO, the inventor of PURELL® Hand Sanitizer and a global leader in skin health and hygiene solutions, showcased their latest innovations, including the groundbreaking PURELL VF PLUS™ Hand Sanitizer.



Report Highlights



The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of infection surveillance solution market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2025. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.



