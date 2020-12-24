Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 3.56 Bn by 2026 : Emergen Research

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing is a highly efficient diagnostic technique implemented to detect a wide array of infectious diseases. Depending on the identification of target analyte, these tests offer in-depth clinical insights within a stipulated period. These advanced diagnostic methods are increasingly being implemented across the global healthcare system for the speedy diagnosis of contagious infections.



The global market landscape of Hunting & Shooting Ammunition is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.



To know how covid-19 universal will impact this Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market | Download FREE sample copy of the report https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/269



Key players in the market Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BGI Group, DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, bioMérieux S.A., Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.



Key Highlights From The Report.



In October 2019, Pittsburg based Kennametal Inc., launched their new wing named Kennametal Additive Manufacturing. This wing specializes in wear materials, especially tungsten carbide. Through the initiative, the company is trying to produce more efficient parts to the customers faster.



In spite of the positive factors, the tungsten carbide market is anticipated to be hampered by its comparatively higher cost than other metal carbides. As tungsten carbide powder can replace uranium, the lack of availability of uranium across several regions, coupled with its severe negative health effects on the human body is anticipated to significantly open opportunities for the manufacturers of tungsten carbide.



In the recent past, tungsten carbide powder found its application in electronic and electrical components like electrical contacts, electron emitters and lead-in wires among others. This is because of the ability of tungsten to withstand arcing and corrosion, which can positively influence market growth.



In 2019, North America led the market growth and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecasted period as well. This is mainly because of the growth in the construction industry. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a potential segment attributable to the growing transportation scenario across nations like Japan, China and India.



Report scope can be customized per your requirements. Click here. https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization-form/269



Market Drivers

The global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market is projected to garner nearly USD 3.56 billion by 2027. The burgeoning prevalence of contagious diseases, especially in the underdeveloped regions of the world, a significant spike in the incidence of target diseases, the extensive use of point-of-care (POC) diagnostic products, and the rising trend of home healthcare are among the fundamental parameters liable for the global market growth. Additionally, the growing geriatric populace, improved accessibility of point-of-care testing, higher adoption of personalized medicine, surging use of molecular diagnostic methods in healthcare institutions, and the globally evolving healthcare infrastructure are other vital market drivers. The recent COVID-19 outbreak – like previous infectious disease outbreaks, such as the EVD and MERS-CoV – has dramatically fueled the demand for infectious disease diagnostic tests.



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Platforms

Assays



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

Real-Time PCR (q-PCR)

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)

Others



Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bacterial Infection

CT/NG

HAIs

Tuberculosis

Others

Viral Infection

Hepatitis

Influenza Virus

HPV

HIV-AIDS

Others

Others Infections



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospital



Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is poised to witness the fastest market growth rate over the forecast timeline. An upsurge in healthcare R&D programs, predominantly in China and Japan,the augmented prevalence of chronic diseases,and the increased government support for advancements in infectious diseases diagnosis in the region have provided a massive impetus to the regional market growth.



Key questions addressed in the report:

- What are the predominant factors propelling the global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market development?

- Who are the leading distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?

- Who are the key manufacturers in the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing business sector?

- What are the significant market opportunities and challenges for the v global market vendors?

- What are the sales and revenue estimations for the leading market players in the Infectious Disease



Rapid Diagnostic Testing market over the projected period?



Read more news about "Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market" by Emergen Research



Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market Size To Be Worth USD 9.55 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



LED Emergency Lighting Market Size To Be Worth USD 4.23 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Water and Wastewater Treatment Market To Be Worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Urban Air Mobility Market To Be Worth USD 15.54 Billion by 2030 | Emergen Research



Tungsten Carbide Market Worth USD 27.70 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 8.5% | Emergen Research



Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market