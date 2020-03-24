Infectious Disease Testing Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2019 to 2026

Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Since years, the human race has been prone to various contagious ailments. Although there has been a significant success in controlling epidemics at present day scenario testing and diagnostics of the virus, parasites, micro bacteria, fungi remain a priority especially in emerging economies around the globe. Government enforcement to control infectious diseases in general public, the rise in infectious diseases like HIV, hepatitis, tuberculosis, malaria, influenza, etc, rapid demand in the usage of molecular, biochemical techniques and diagnostic tests are factors promoting skyrocketing growth in global infectious disease testing market.



Other than the above factors increased health awareness about adverse effects of virus/foreign pathogen transmitted diseases coupled with the use of automation technology in healthcare domain is speculated to place global infectious disease testing market to achieve beyond $24 billion mark by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.



Below is the overview of global infectious disease testing market segmentation.

Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, by Test Type

- Immunoassay Test

- POCT Tests

- Chromatography Tests

- Others

Immunoassay Test is high demand biochemical testing that can be used to detect antigens in various body fluids and blood at a molecular level. This vital information can reduce the patient's hospital stay time by providing rapid test results. This segment remains most popular over other test types during the forecasted period.



Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, by Sample Type

- Urine

- Blood

- Others



Blood sample tests will remain both inevitable and worthwhile as they will continue to provide valuable insights about infectious disease progression and measure effectiveness of treatments done. Thus taking a major chunk of global infectious disease testing market segment by sample type during the forecasted period.



Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, by Indication

- Viral Infection

- Bacterial Infection

- Fungal Infection

- Others



Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, by End-User

- Pathology Laboratories

- Hospitals

- Maternity Centres

- Clinics

- Outpatient Centres

- Academic Institutes



Hospitals and pathology laboratories are estimated to register rewarding CAGR during the forecasted period. The rise in the number of patients needing diagnostic tests in hospitals is a major factor contributing to hospitals and path labs end-user segments rapid growth.



Global Infectious Disease Testing Market, by Region:

- Europe

- North America

- APAC

- Latin America

- Rest of World



While the emerging economies in APAC and Latin American region exhibit lucrative opportunities owing to the high prevalence of infectious diseases for forecasted period, North America and Europe continue to overpower the share of global infectious disease testing market. Owing to the stringent government policies and high penetration among end users.



Competitive Landscape:

- Tier 1 players- established companies in the market with a major market share

- Tier 2 players

- Emerging players which are growing rapidly

- New Entrants

FutureWise Takeaways

- Growth prospects

- SWOT analysis

- Key trends

- Key data-points affecting market growth



Objectives of the Study:

- To provide with an exhaustive analysis on the global infectious disease testing market on the basis of test type, sample type, indication, end-user and region

- To cater comprehensive information on factors impacting market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific restraints)

- To evaluate and forecast micro-markets and an overall market

- To predict the market size, in key regions (along with countries)—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East

- To record evaluate and competitive landscape mapping- product launches, technological advancements, mergers and expansions

- Profiling of companies to evaluate their market shares, strategies, financials and core competencies



