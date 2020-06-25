Infectious Disease Testing Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- The global infectious disease testing market is expected to exceed a CAGR over 5.0% over the forecast period. This market is experiencing a dramatic increase in market size since past few month owing to growing number of coronavirus pandemic cases and other infectious diseases. Infectious disease testing market accounted for a market size of nearly USD 14 Billion in 2019 driven by a growing burden of target diseases, increasing health awareness, and shift trend over self-care clinical devices. Increasing patient demand for the bedside care is also driving the market growth, supported by the increasing acceptance of decentralized care facilities and the flourishing home healthcare sectors. Additional demand for IVD kits for infectious disease detection is driven by an increasing adoption of OTC diagnostics in developing markets such as in China and India, an increased consumer awareness and advances towards Hospital infrastructure.



Some of the key players operating in the market include: Becton, Roche Diagnostics, Diasorin, Meridian Bioscience, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Luminex, Quidel, Siemens AG.



Sample@ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1054475



Growth in infectious disease testing market is majorly driven by the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, shifting focus from centralized laboratories to point-of-care testing points, and increasing funding over for research on infectious disease treatments. The main factors for this section are greater usability and the growing amount of IDD studies. Overall, the volume of IDD testing grows mainly through the growing geriatric population, increased prevalence of infectious diseases, a growing number of available reagents and the use of analytic techniques and ongoing launch of new, faster and more reliable disease types. The advancement of this research would be anticipated to improve in future, for example in the fields of advancements in sequence science, expanded understanding and adoption of precision medicine (which is commonly used) and the expanded use of molecular diagnostic research in pharmacogenetics and point of care study. NGS has recently become a significant tool in drug discovery and pharmacogenomics, transforming the disease typeion, research, and targeting of new medicines for the pharmaceutical industry. The advancement of this technology is also motivated by technical advancements and the declining prices of NGS-based studies.



The share of North America in the 2019 amounted to slightly over 44.0 percent and is projected to continue over the forecast period. This is due to practitioners and patients' high level of awareness, proactive government initiative and sophisticated infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR, driven by favorable government initiatives to investigate infectious diseases, high unmet Hospital requirements, economic developments, and the consequent increase in disposable income, as well as increased spending on health care in emerging countries such as China, India and South Korea.



Purchase@ https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/1054475



The global infectious disease testing market is bifurcated on the basis of disease type, application, and geography. The disease type segment is further segmented into HIV, HAI, Hepatitis, HPV, TB and Influenza. Based on application the market includes hospital and research institute. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Infectious disease testing market has been further divided into key countries.



Some Point of Table of Content:



Chapter One: Market Introduction



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global Infectious disease testing market – Key Industry Dynamics

3.1. Key Market Drivers

3.2. Key Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Future Trends

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



Chapter Four: Global Infectious disease testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – Disease type

4.1. HIV

4.2. HAI

4.3. Hepatitis

4.4. HPV

4.5. TB

4.6. Influenza



Chapter Five: Global Infectious disease testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – Application

5.1. Hospital

5.2. Research Institute



Chapter Six: Global Infectious disease testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter Seven: North America Infectious disease testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

7.1. North America Infectious disease testing market – By Disease type, 2015-2025

7.1.1. HIV

7.1.2. HAI

7.1.3. Hepatitis

7.1.4. HPV

7.1.5. TB

7.1.6. Influenza

7.2. North America Infectious disease testing market – By Application, 2015-2025

7.2.1. Hospital

7.2.2. Research Institute

7.3. North America Infectious disease testing market – By Country, 2015-2025

7.3.1. U.S.

7.3.2. Canada

7.3.3. Mexico



Chapter Eight: Europe Infectious disease testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

8.1. Europe Infectious disease testing market – By Disease type, 2015-2025

8.1.1. HIV

8.1.2. HAI

8.1.3. Hepatitis

8.1.4. HPV

8.1.5. TB

8.1.6. Influenza

8.2. Europe Infectious disease testing market – By Type, 2015-2025

8.2.1. Hospital

8.2.2. Research Institute

8.3. Europe Infectious disease testing market – By Country, 2015-2025

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. UK

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Italy

8.3.6. Rest of Europe



Chapter Nine: Asia-Pacific Infectious disease testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

9.1. Asia Pacific Infectious disease testing market – By Disease type, 2015-2025

9.1.1. HIV

9.1.2. HAI

9.1.3. Hepatitis

9.1.4. HPV

9.1.5. TB

9.1.6. Influenza

9.2. Asia Pacific Infectious disease testing market – By Type, 2015-2025

9.2.1. Hospital

9.2.2. Research Institute

9.3. Asia-Pacific Infectious disease testing market – By Country, 2015-2025

9.3.1. China

9.3.2. India

9.3.3. Japan

9.3.4. South Korea

9.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific



Chapter Ten: Latin America Infectious disease testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

10.1. Latin America Infectious disease testing market – By Disease type, 2015-2025

10.1.1. HIV

10.1.2. HAI

10.1.3. Hepatitis

10.1.4. HPV

10.1.5. TB

10.1.6. Influenza

10.2. Latin America Infectious disease testing market – By Type, 2015-2025

10.2.1. Hospital

10.2.2. Research Institute

10.3. Latin America Infectious disease testing market – By Country, 2015-2025

10.3.1. Brazil

10.3.2. Rest of Latin America



Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Infectious disease testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

11.1. MEA Infectious disease testing market – By Disease type, 2015-2025

11.1.1. HIV

11.1.2. HAI

11.1.3. Hepatitis

11.1.4. HPV

11.1.5. TB

11.1.6. Influenza

11.2. MEA Infectious disease testing market – By Type, 2015-2025

11.2.1. Hospital

11.2.2. Research Institute

11.3. MEA Infectious disease testing market – By Country, 2015-2025

11.3.1. UAE

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia

11.3.3. Turkey

11.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa



Chapter Twelve: Competitive Analysis

12.1.1. Competition Dashboard

12.1.2. Company Profiles

12.1.2.1. Diasorin

12.1.2.1.1. Company Details

12.1.2.1.2. Disease type Portfolio

12.1.2.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.2.1.4. Main Business Overview

12.1.2.1.5. News

12.1.2.2. Becton

12.1.2.3. Roche Diagnostics

12.1.2.4. Meridian Bioscience

12.1.2.5. Dickinson and Company

12.1.2.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.1.2.7. Abbott Laboratories

12.1.2.8. Biomérieux SA

12.1.2.9. Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.1.2.10. Danaher Corporation

12.1.2.11. Luminex

12.1.2.12. Quidel

12.1.2.13. Siemens AG



Chapter Thirteen: Appendix



Chapter Fourteen: Research Conclusions



About Analytical Research Cognizance

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC's potential.

ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.



NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.



As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.