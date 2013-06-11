Infectives Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements New Research Report Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- The Infectives vaccine partnering terms and agreements report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter infectives vaccine partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors vaccine technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report also includes adjuvant deals and alliances.



This report provides details of the latest infectives vaccine agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all infectives vaccine partnering deals announced since January 2007, including financial terms where available, including over 650 links to online deal records of actual infectives vaccine partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.



For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:



What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresalesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of infectives vaccine dealmaking and business activities.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in infectives vaccine dealmaking since 2007, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading infectives vaccine deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies for which deals are available, with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of infectives vaccine deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of infectives vaccine partnering deals signed and announced since January 2007, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in infectives vaccine partnering and dealmaking since 2007.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of infectives vaccine technologies and products.



Report scope



Infectives Vaccine Partnering Agreements is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to infectives vaccine trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Infectives Vaccine Partnering Agreements includes:



Trends in infectives vaccine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2007

Analysis of infectives vaccine deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 650 infectives vaccine deal records

The leading infectives vaccine deals by value since 2007

Includes adjuvant and drug delivery deals and alliances since 2007



In Infectives Vaccine Partnering Agreements, the available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific infectives therapy target



