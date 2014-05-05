Infernal Innovations Launches Ice Ball Molds for Mother's Day with a 90% Discount on First 100 Units Sold

Quebec, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Infernal Innovations announces the launch of their newest product, Premium Ice Sphere Molds, just in time for Mother's Day. The company is releasing the product with a significant discount offered on the first 100 units sold on Amazon.com. The sale is taking place on Saturday, May 3rd and will end on Tuesday, May 6th or when 100 sets of Ice Ball Molds have been sold. Customers can benefit from the sale on the Amazon.com marketplace (Ice Sphere Mold) at checkout by entering a promotional code, MOTHERZ8, and will be able to purchase a set of Ice Spheres for only 1$.



Ice balls have been used for years in the world's most trendy bars and lounges. Not only do they look sleek and stylish in a cocktail but they are extremely practical as they melt far more slowly that traditional ice cubes. This is important because it doesn't dilute drinks as quickly melting ice cubes have a tendency of doing, making them perfect for Scotch or Whiskey drinkers who want to savor the taste of their beverage.



The science behind the ice spheres is that the surface area is smaller and makes the ice ultra slow melting, lasting 40%-60% longer than regular cubes. "The great part about these molds is that they can be useful in every household's kitchen as ice balls have many great applications even if the user doesn't drink Scotch," said Peter Seaborne, the company spokesman. "People can use these spheres in almost any beverage to cool down the drink longer. They are great for water pitchers, iced tea, lemonade, punch and ice coffee over and above using them for cocktails" Seaborne went onto say.



Infernal Innovations wanted to create an affordable substitute to expensive ice presses found in high-end Japanese bars that can run upwards of 1000$. This elegant and durable design is comprised of a hard plastic base and an attractive orange silicone top which ensures that the molds are conveniently stackable, will catch any water leaks and will not tip in one's freezer.



"We thought this sale would be very well timed with Mother's Day right around the corner. It gives clients the opportunity to try out the product with a 90% discount and with no risk because we will still offer a 30 day money back guarantee if they are not 100% satisfied" commented Seaborne. "In fact, it's more practical to own more than one set for social gatherings so the hope is that after the promotion, clients will be looking to purchase more sets for themselves or as gifts."



The Premium Ice Sphere Mold is the latest in Infernal Innovations' product line that adheres to the goal of providing original and innovative products at reasonable prices to clients looking for something special either for themselves or to be given as gifts.



About Infernal Innovations

Infernal Innovations is a company focusing on lifestyle products that you don't normally find in your local store. These clever products are primarily geared towards the car and home and are both original and practical in nature.



Contact

Peter Seaborne

orders@infernalinnovations.com

http://infernalinnovations.com