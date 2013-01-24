Infertility Rates Heat Up as Family Growth Rate Continues to Cool

South Australia, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Couples experience difficulty growing families as birth rates continue to fall. Increasing infertility rates lead to heartache, debt, reduced numbers of new babies and leaves parents-to-be asking 'How do I get pregnant?'



According to ‘The PCOS Clinic’ founder and PCOS Expert Dr. Rebecca Harwin, there are simple, easy-to-implement strategies that can significantly boost fertility and help couples get their hopes and dreams back on track.



According to the ABS “Since 1976, the total fertility rate has been below (the population) replacement level, estimated to be 2.1 babies per woman. Even if female mortality declined to zero for women until the end of their reproductive lives, the replacement level would still be 2.05 – higher than the total fertility rate of 1.89 babies per woman for 2010.”



Could this reduction in baby making rates be simply a result of our modern lifestyles, and reportedly selfish ways? Or could something more sinister be lurking below the replacement rate surface?



Jacky Boivin et al (Journal Human Reproduction) found that “3.5% to 16.7% of couples in more developed nations”, such as Australia and the USA, reported infertility (infertility being defined as an inability to conceive after 12 months of regular, unprotected sex). They also found that “56% of couples (seek) medical care.”



There are a multitude of reasons why a couple may be infertile - unable to successfully conceive, or sustain, a pregnancy. One of the leading causes of infertility in the developed world afflicts more than 11% of women - Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).



PCOS is the leading cause of anovulatory infertility, and women with this common syndrome comprise the largest number of visits to fertility clinics due to anovulatory infertility.



However, Dr. Harwin, founder of ‘The PCOS Clinic’, says, “There are strategies that can be used successfully to boost fertility, which cost very little and take a modicum of planning. Creating a pregnancy plan and making healthy lifestyle changes before attempting conception can not only boost the chances of conceiving, but also reduces the associated risks that can come with PCOS.”



Tennille Brownsey, QLD, found following Dr. Harwin’s advice led her to motherhood. “My partner and I had been trying to fall pregnant for the 3 1/2 years with no luck.” She and her husband become the proud parents to a healthy baby boy this last December.



“The key to success with such a difficult challenge, and to reduce dwindling fertility rates” says Harwin “is for couples to take charge of their bodies, to improve their lifestyles and to give themselves every opportunity to conceive, and carry a healthy baby safely through to birth and a healthy life.”



Harwin consults at ‘The PCOS Clinic’, and offers face-to-face and Skype consultations. She has also made the decision to give away digital versions of her book ‘How To Have Babies, Even With PCOS’ after witnessing sufferers facing a childless future. “It broke my heart,” says Harwin, “with so many couples still suffering from infertility. This is incredibly stressful and can break down relationships and lives.” Given away at Harwin’s website page, http://www.conqueryourpcosnaturally.com/PCOSFertilitySpecialReport HTHBEWP has already been downloaded hundreds of times. “We’re ecstatic with the response and excited to see people putting this easy-to-implement, practical information to good use in naturally boosting their fertility” Harwin says.



